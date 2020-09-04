Global Transparent Caching Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Content Type, by Software, by Hardware, by Services, by End-user and by Geography

Global Transparent Caching Market is expected to reach USD 8905.5 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Transparent Caching Market is segmented into content type, software, hardware, end user and geography. Based on content types are static videos, live streaming videos. By software is divided into security, analytics, and policy management. Hardware is splits into switches, converged server. Services are classified as managed services, professional services. End-users are ISPs, DTH cable, services providers, telecom operators, telecom operations, telecom operators and by Geography is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growth of the global transparent caching market is driven by various factors, as require of reduction in cost of network infrastructure and need for improvement in network bandwidth. Growing problems of the network congestion can be tackled with the help of transparent caching solutions Installation of caches across the network can help service providers to offer popular content on the network, thereby minimize the amount of traffic across the network. Bandwidth plays a main role in business profitability while working on improving the user experience. Service providers are getting driver from transparent caching technology by saving the bandwidth cost.

Based on the hardware, converged server sub segment among the hardware segment is anticipated to grow at a highest market share over the forecast period. This is due to the number of cached files that can be stored on the disk that can be used frequently and can also be used for Hypertext Transfer Protocol and Peer-to-Peer cache.

On the basis of end user, ISPs is dominating the transparent caching solutions, as the service providers makes use of Content Delivery Network (CDN) to deliver the content. Content still has to traverse a segment of the ISPs’ network in order to reach the end-customer, which incurs extra costs for content delivery. Transparent caching aid ISPs to cache the majority of the content of interest.

In terms of geography, the swift growth of the market in the APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market. The growth in the region is attributed to increased awareness for business productivity, supplemented with competently designed transparent caching solutions offered by vendors present in the APAC region has led APAC to become a highly potential Global Transparent Caching Market.

Key players operating on the market are Google, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Ericsson AB, Qwilt, Nokia Corporation, ARA Networks, Kollective Technology, Inc., Superlumin, Akamai Technologies, Inc., Level 3 Communications, LLC, Brocode Communications Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Hyawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fortinet, Inc.

The scope of the Global Transparent Caching Market:

Global Transparent Caching Market, by Content Types:

• Static Videos

• Live Streaming Videos

Global Transparent Caching Market, by Software:

• Security

• Policy Management

• Analytics

Global Transparent Caching Market, by Hardware:

• Switches

• Converged Server

• Large Enterprises

Global Transparent Caching Market, by Services:

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Global Transparent Caching Market, by End-user:

• Telecom Operators

• Enterprises

• ISPs

• DTH Cable Service Providers

• Government

Global Transparent Caching Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The major key players that influence the growth of Global Transparent Caching Market includes:

• Google

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Symantec Corporation

• Ericsson AB

• Qwilt

• Nokia Corporation

• ARA Networks

• Kollective Technology, Inc.

• Superlumin

• Akamai Technologies, Inc.

• Level 3 Communications, LLC

• Brocode Communications Systems, Inc.

• Citrix Systems, Inc.

• Hyawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Fortinet, Inc.

