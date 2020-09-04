Insurtech Market (CAGR 43%) Professional Survey Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities And Competitive Landscape In 2020 | Insureon, ACD, Rein, FWD, GoBear, AppOrchid, BRIDGE, CHSI Connections, CideObjects

The global insurtech market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 43.0% from 2019 to 2025.

Insurtech refers to the use of technology innovations designed to squeeze out savings and efficiency from the current insurance industry model. Insurtech is a portmanteau of insurance and technology that was inspired by the term fintech. The belief driving insurtech companies is that the insurance industry is ripe for innovation and disruption. Insurtech is exploring avenues that large insurance firms have less incentive to exploit, such as offering ultra-customized policies, social insurance, and using new streams of data from internet-enabled devices to dynamically price premiums according to observed behavior.

Traditionally, broad actuarial tables are used to assign policy seekers to a risk category. The group is then adjusted so enough people are lumped together to ensure that, overall, the policies are profitable for the company. This approach does, of course, result in some people paying more than they should based on the basic level of data used to group people. Among other things, insurtech is looking to tackle this data and analysis issue head on. Using inputs from all manners of devices, including GPS tracking of cars to the activity trackers on our wrists, these companies are building more finely delineated groupings of risk, allowing products to be priced more competitively. In addition to better pricing models, insurtech startups are testing the waters on a host of potential game changers. These include using deep learning trained artificial intelligence (AI) to handle the tasks of brokers and find the right mix of policies to complete an individuals coverage. There is also interest in the use of apps to pull disparate policies into one platform for management and monitoring, creating on-demand insurance for micro-events like borrowing a friend’s car, and the adoption of the peer-to-peer model to both create customized group coverage and incentivize positive choices through group rebates.

The Global Insurtech market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-

Insureon, ACD, Rein, FWD, GoBear, AppOrchid, BRIDGE, CHSI Connections, CideObjects, DOCUTRAX, GENIUSAVENUE, Majesco, Plug and Play

Segmentation by Type: AI, Hadoop, Block Chain

Segmentation by Application: Products, Services

Regional Insights:

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E

Market Size Estimation:

─In the complete market engineering process, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been implemented, along with several data triangulation methods, to estimate and validate the size of the smart ticketing market and other dependent submarkets listed in this report.

─The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.

─The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes.

─All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

