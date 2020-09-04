Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market to Record Ascending Growth with important companies Halliburton, Nalco Champion, Schlumberger, Infineum, Evonik Industries, WRT BV, Clariant, LiquidPower Specialty Products, Flowchem, BASF, Baker Hughes, Innospec, Oil Flux Americas, The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical, CNPC and more

The report offers a far-reaching analysis of Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, conveying definite market information, and adding valuable & knowledgeable data. It surveys the effect of the mechanical advancements, changes in speculation propensities, and top to the bottom outline of Product Specification.

Competitive Landscape:

Geographically, the global Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) market is analysed by top manufacturers (production, price, revenue (value), and market share). The competitive analysis of leading market players is another notable feature of this report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market are Halliburton, Nalco Champion, Schlumberger, Infineum, Evonik Industries, WRT BV, Clariant, LiquidPower Specialty Products, Flowchem, BASF, Baker Hughes, Innospec, Oil Flux Americas, The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical, CNPC

In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market report. The primary sources from the supply side include product manufacturers (and their competitors), opinion leaders, industry experts, research institutions, distributors, dealers, and traders, as well as the raw materials suppliers, and producers, etc.

The primary sources from the demand side include Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) industry experts such as business leaders, marketing and sales directors, technology and innovation directors, supply chain executive, End-User (product buyers), and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the global Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) market.

Primary Types of the industry are Paraffin Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Drag Reducing Agent, Hydrate Inhibitors,

Primary Applications of the industry are Extraction, Pipeline, Refinery

This report is based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information collected on the Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) market from various sources. Our analysts have analysed the information & data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Industry.

The following market parameters were considered to estimate market value:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Market Overview

The report includes overviews market introduction, market drivers & influencing factors, restraints & challenges, and potential growth opportunities of Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) market. The report consists of market evaluation tools such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 About the Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Industry

1.1 Industry Definition and Types

1.1.1 Paraffin Inhibitors

1.1.2 Asphaltene Inhibitors

1.1.3 Scale Inhibitors

1.1.1.4 Drag Reducing Agent

1.1.1.5 Hydrate Inhibitors

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Markets by Regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.5 Japan

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.6 South East Asia

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.2 World Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market by Types

Paraffin Inhibitors

Asphaltene Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Drag Reducing Agent

Hydrate Inhibitors

2.3 World Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market by Applications

Extraction

Pipeline

Refinery

2.4 World Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Analysis

2.4.1 World Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

2.4.2 World Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019

2.4.3 World Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Price Analysis 2014-2019

Chapter 3 World Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market share

3.1 Major Production Market share by Players

3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players

3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2019, Through 2024

3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2019, Through 2024

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market Analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2014-2019

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

5.1 Halliburton

5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.2 Nalco Champion

5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.3 Schlumberger

5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.4 Infineum

5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.5 Evonik Industries

5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.6 WRT BV

5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.7 Clariant

5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.8 LiquidPower Specialty Products

5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.9 Flowchem

5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.10 BASF

5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.11 Baker Hughes

5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.12 Innospec

5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.13 Oil Flux Americas

5.13.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.13.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.13.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.14 The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

5.14.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.14.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.14.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.15 CNPC

5.15.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.15.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.15.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

Thank you for reading this article.”