Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market Research 2020 by Industry Growth, Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture, Industry Share Report, Status, Regional Outlook and Global Forecast to 2026

The AI Market in Social Media valued at USD 815.33 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3,714.89 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 28.77%, during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Social media has become one of the primary sources of customer intelligence data. With the growth in social media users, the demand for AI solutions to understand customer preferences is projected to increase over the forecast period.

Market By Top Companies:

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc, IBM Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Salesforce.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Snap Inc., Clarabridge Inc., HootSuite Media Inc., Meltwater News US Inc., Crimson Hexagon Inc., Sprout Social Inc.

The AI in Social Media market is segmented by Technology (Machine Learning and Deep Learning, NLP), Application (Sales and Marketing, Customer Experience Management, Image Recognition, Predictive Risk Assessment), Service (Managed Service, Professional Service).

Industry Research Coverage



Retail Industry to Witness a Significant Growth

The expectations for assistive experiences will continue to boost application of AI in social media for retailers. Both the technologies are rapidly taking over the world of marketing, by replacing most of the traditional methods of advertising, such as TV, pamphlets, and newspaper ads.

– AI is enabling the retail industry to provide personalized product recommendations, data-driven in-store experiences and image recognition search through consumers social posts uncovering hidden patterns in the massive datasets.

– According to a recent study by IBM Corporation, 91% of retail executives familiar with Artificial Intelligence believe that it will play a disruptive role in their organization.

– For retailers like Target, Walmart, and others, which depend on increased consumer expenditure and strong competition from e-commerce platforms, AI adoption for boosting sales and loyalty is crucial.

Competitive Landscape

– IBM Corporation is set to combine capabilities with Apple Inc. in machine learning, AI and cloud to bring to market two new offerings, IBM Watson Services for Core ML and the IBM Cloud Developer Console for Apple.

– In 2018, Clarabridge was named a Leader and a Strong Performer in the recent AI-Based Text Analytics Wave and AI-Fueled Speech Analytics New Wave2 respectively.

– Adobe’s acquisition of Uru, an AI startup that embeds ads in videos in 2018 and acquiring Sayspring, a platform that lets users design, build, and prototype voice apps like Alexa skills or Google Assistant actions.

Finally, this Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

