Global TV Analytics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –By TV Transmission Type, Component, Application, Deployment Model, and Region.

Global TV analytics market was valued US$ 1.94 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 6.92 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.23 % during a forecast period.

Global TV Analytics Market, by ComponentTV Analytics is a single platform, which provides ties viewer with network behavior, in real-time & over time, through combining data from various sources such as devices, network applications and integrated third-party CDNs.

The TV analytics market is rising rapidly with the growing business competition and the growth of social media & social advertising trends. Developments in emerging technologies will support the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled people and digital infrastructure are limiting the growth of the TV analytics market.

Satellite TV & DTH companies are providing direct broadcasting services that deliver television content through radio waves. By using power analytics, DTH providers understand the taste & preference of users, which helps them upsell products & services.

OTT is used for the delivery & collected of film and TV content through the internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable as well as satellite pay-TV service such as Comcast & time warner cable. Online content providers collect the audience data through the smartphone applications. The collected data helps the OTT providers in analyzing their clients’ behavior and improving their return on investment (RoI). With cloud TV analytics, it is easy to gather and segment data based on various demographics, which supports in better decision-making process based on the trends. The demand for Cloud-based TV analytics solutions is increased due to the faster & easier service provided through the OTT.

A growing population, deep internet penetration, and enhanced connectivity are boosting the growth of OTT and IPTV platforms. The presence of a majority of TV analytics sellers, as well as extensive awareness of these solutions, are estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. A growing population, deep internet penetration, and enhanced connectivity are boosting the growth of OTT and IPTV platforms. The presence of a majority of TV analytics sellers, as well as extensive awareness of these solutions, are estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Key player operating in the global TV analytics market are IBM, Google, Nielsen, DC Analytics, Alphonso, Edgeware AB, Sambatv, Amobee, Clarivoy, Realytics, Tvsquared, Sorenson Media, Tvbeat, Fourthwall Media, Parro, Analytics, Ispot.TV, Conviva, IQ Media, Brightline, Zapr Media Labs, Analyticowl, and H Tech.

Global TV Analytics Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23037

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global TV Analytics Market:

Global TV Analytics Market, by TV Transmission Type:

• Cable TV

• Satellite TV & DTH

• IPTV

• OTT

Global TV Analytics Market, by Component:

• Software

• Services

Global TV Analytics Market, by Application:

• Competitive intelligence

• Churn prevention & behavior analysis

• Customer lifetime management

• Campaign management

• Content development

• Audience forecasting

• Other Application

Global TV Analytics Market, by Deployment Model:

• On-premises

• Cloud

Global TV Analytics Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global TV Analytics Market:

• IBM

• Google

• Nielsen

• DC Analytics

• Alphonso

• Edgeware AB

• Sambatv

• Amobee

• Clarivoy

• Realytics

• Tvsquared

• Sorenson Media

• Tvbeat

• Fourthwall Media

• Parrot Analytics

• Ispot.TV

• Conviva

• IQ Media

• Brightline

• Zapr Media Labs

• Analyticowl

• H-Tech

Global TV Analytics Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/23037

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com