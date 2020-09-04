A latest research provides insights about Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market

“

The report offers a far-reaching analysis of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, conveying definite market information, and adding valuable & knowledgeable data. It surveys the effect of the mechanical advancements, changes in speculation propensities, and top to the bottom outline of Product Specification.

Competitive Landscape:

Geographically, the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market is analysed by top manufacturers (production, price, revenue (value), and market share). The competitive analysis of leading market players is another notable feature of this report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market are 3M, Nitto Denko, tesa SE, Henkel, Berry Plastics, Intertape Polymer, LINTEC Corporation, Scapa, Shurtape Technologies, Avery Dennison, Lohmann, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes), Achem Technology Corporation, Yonghe Adhesive Products, Winta, Yongle Tape, JinghuaTape, Luxking Group, Shushi Group, Yongguan, Camat

In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market report. The primary sources from the supply side include product manufacturers (and their competitors), opinion leaders, industry experts, research institutions, distributors, dealers, and traders, as well as the raw materials suppliers, and producers, etc.

The primary sources from the demand side include Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes industry experts such as business leaders, marketing and sales directors, technology and innovation directors, supply chain executive, End-User (product buyers), and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market.

Primary Types of the industry are BOPP Tapes, PVC Insulation Tapes, PET Tapes, Labels, Double Sided Tapes, Aluminum Foil Tape,

Primary Applications of the industry are Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Health & Hygiene

This report is based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information collected on the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market from various sources. Our analysts have analysed the information & data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Industry.

The following market parameters were considered to estimate market value:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Market Overview

The report includes overviews market introduction, market drivers & influencing factors, restraints & challenges, and potential growth opportunities of Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market. The report consists of market evaluation tools such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 About the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Industry

1.1 Industry Definition and Types

1.1.1 BOPP Tapes

1.1.2 PVC Insulation Tapes

1.1.3 PET Tapes

1.1.1.4 Labels

1.1.1.5 Double Sided Tapes

1.1.1.6 Aluminum Foil Tape

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Markets by Regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.5 Japan

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.6 South East Asia

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.2 World Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market by Types

BOPP Tapes

PVC Insulation Tapes

PET Tapes

Labels

Double Sided Tapes

Aluminum Foil Tape

2.3 World Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market by Applications

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Health & Hygiene

2.4 World Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis

2.4.1 World Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

2.4.2 World Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019

2.4.3 World Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Price Analysis 2014-2019

Chapter 3 World Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market share

3.1 Major Production Market share by Players

3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players

3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2019, Through 2024

3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2019, Through 2024

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market Analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2014-2019

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

5.1 3M

5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.2 Nitto Denko

5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.3 tesa SE

5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.4 Henkel

5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.5 Berry Plastics

5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.6 Intertape Polymer

5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.7 LINTEC Corporation

5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.8 Scapa

5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.9 Shurtape Technologies

5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.10 Avery Dennison

5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.11 Lohmann

5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.12 ORAFOL Europe GmbH

5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.13 Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes)

5.13.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.13.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.13.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.14 Achem Technology Corporation

5.14.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.14.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.14.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.15 Yonghe Adhesive Products

5.15.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.15.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.15.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.16 Winta

5.16.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.16.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.16.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.17 Yongle Tape

5.17.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.17.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.17.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.18 JinghuaTape

5.18.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.18.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.18.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.19 Luxking Group

5.19.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.19.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.19.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.20 Shushi Group

5.20.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.20.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.20.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.21 Yongguan

5.21.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.21.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.21.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.22 Camat

5.22.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.22.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.22.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

Thank you for reading this article.”