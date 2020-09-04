Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2020– 2024

“

The report offers a far-reaching analysis of Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, conveying definite market information, and adding valuable & knowledgeable data. It surveys the effect of the mechanical advancements, changes in speculation propensities, and top to the bottom outline of Product Specification.

Competitive Landscape:

Geographically, the global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market is analysed by top manufacturers (production, price, revenue (value), and market share). The competitive analysis of leading market players is another notable feature of this report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market are EVRAZ, Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, Jindal SAW Ltd, EUROPIPE Group, Essar Steel, Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe, American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC, Zhejiang Kingland, Tenaris, JFE, Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe, CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing, CHU KONG PIPE, Baosteel, Borusan Mannesmann

In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market report. The primary sources from the supply side include product manufacturers (and their competitors), opinion leaders, industry experts, research institutions, distributors, dealers, and traders, as well as the raw materials suppliers, and producers, etc.

The primary sources from the demand side include Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline industry experts such as business leaders, marketing and sales directors, technology and innovation directors, supply chain executive, End-User (product buyers), and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market.

Primary Types of the industry are ERW Pipes, SSAW Pipes, LSAW Pipes,

Primary Applications of the industry are Crude Oil Transmission, Natural Gas Transmission, Refined Products Transmission

This report is based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information collected on the Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market from various sources. Our analysts have analysed the information & data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Industry.

The following market parameters were considered to estimate market value:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Market Overview

The report includes overviews market introduction, market drivers & influencing factors, restraints & challenges, and potential growth opportunities of Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market. The report consists of market evaluation tools such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 About the Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Industry

1.1 Industry Definition and Types

1.1.1 ERW Pipes

1.1.2 SSAW Pipes

1.1.3 LSAW Pipes

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Markets by Regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.5 Japan

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.6 South East Asia

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.2 World Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market by Types

ERW Pipes

SSAW Pipes

LSAW Pipes

2.3 World Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market by Applications

Crude Oil Transmission

Natural Gas Transmission

Refined Products Transmission

2.4 World Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Analysis

2.4.1 World Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

2.4.2 World Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019

2.4.3 World Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Price Analysis 2014-2019

Chapter 3 World Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market share

3.1 Major Production Market share by Players

3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players

3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2019, Through 2024

3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2019, Through 2024

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market Analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2014-2019

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

5.1 EVRAZ

5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.2 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.3 Jindal SAW Ltd

5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.4 EUROPIPE Group

5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.5 Essar Steel

5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.6 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.7 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC

5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.8 Zhejiang Kingland

5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.9 Tenaris

5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.10 JFE

5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.11 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe

5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.12 CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing

5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.13 CHU KONG PIPE

5.13.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.13.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.13.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.14 Baosteel

5.14.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.14.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.14.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.15 Borusan Mannesmann

5.15.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.15.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.15.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

