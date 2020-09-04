Global Unified Threat Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Component, Enterprise Type, Vertical, and Geography

Global unified threat management market was valued US$ 3.76 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 8.87 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.32% during a forecast period.



Global Unified Threat Management Market by ComponentGrowing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with rising number of data breaches, network intrusion, and threat attacks across the globe is a key factor driving growth of the global unified threat management market. Furthermore, low deployment cost and growing adoption of smart and connected devices surge demand for UTM. These factors are also estimated to aid in growth of the global unified threat management market over the forecast period.

Lack of skilled workforce and restrictions of UTM in hardware processing capabilities and in handling of multiple applications/users simultaneously are other factors expected to hinder growth of the global UTM market over the forecast period.

Based on vertical, government vertical is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period owing to rising security concerns in various government bodies as requirement for unified threat management software for secure confidential data.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as a rise in demand for unified threat management tool for security and the huge demand for unified threat management tool to secure cloud infrastructure these factors are propelling the market growth positively in this region. Europe is projected to generate to highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global unified threat management market are WatchGuard Technologies, Inc, Trustwave, Clavister, Panda Security, Sophos, Huawei, IBM Corporation, Gateprotect,Juniper Networks, Comodo Group, Inc, Hillstone Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc, Barracuda Networks, Dell Sonicwall, Checkpoint Software Technologies, HP and Fortinet.

Scope of the Global Unified Threat Management Market

Global Unified Threat Management Market by Component

• Software Platforms

• Support Services

Global Unified Threat Management Market by Enterprise Type

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Mid-sized Enterprises

Global Unified Threat Management Market by Vertical

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Unified Threat Management Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Unified Threat Management Market

• WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

• Trustwave

• Clavister

• Panda Security

• Sophos

• Huawei

• IBM Corporation

• Gateprotect

• Juniper Networks

• Comodo Group, Inc

• Hillstone Networks, Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc

• Barracuda Networks

• Dell Sonicwall

• Checkpoint Software Technologies

• HP

• Fortinet

