Global User Provisioning Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)-by Component, by Deployment Mode, by Organization Size, by Services, by Business Application, by Business Function, by Application, by Vertical and by Geography

Global User Provisioning Market is expected to reach US$ 10.27 Billion by 2026 from US$ XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.Global User Provisioning Market, by GeographiesGlobal User Provisioning Market is segmented by Component, by Deployment mode, Organization, by service, by business application, by Business function, by vertical and by geographical. Based on component is split into services and solution. Organization size is classified into SEMs & Large enterprises. Based on deployment mode market is classified into cloud, On-premises. Services of the market are managed & professional. Business function is divided into IT, HR Administration, Finance, and Marketing & Sales. Business application are classified are User Log Management, Role Management, Password Management , Administration and Management, User Governance and Compliance. Based on geography market is splits into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The key driving factor for this market include the growing awareness and the seriousness of user compliance management and governance and rapid growth in the demand for traction and risk mitigations are expected to drive the growth of the global market. The role management sub-segment among the business application segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period, and anticipated to dominate the segment over the forecast period this is majorly due to the role-based provisioning offers the fine-grained and course grained user provisioning and authorization decisions to IT administrators.

Based on services, Managed services are gaining traction, as the large managed service vendors are offering reliable services to help their clients in the efficient management of user accounts and user authorizations, based on the business needs. Internal security and role management are the crucial aspects necessary for executing the enterprise business functions successfully. Result, user provisioning services are gaining traction in the enterprises for provisioning the access requests of the users and for supplying internal security.

Based on business function, IT administrators grant or limit the uses to resources or services to an end-user according to their role or profile. User provisioning solutions play a vital role in IT business function area, as these solutions enable IT administrators to developed and manage users’ access to requested resources in an IT system. It allows the IT administrators to add users based on their roles and the approval of larger level profiles in the organization.

In terms of geography, Swift growth of the market in the APAC region is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period majorly due to rapid growth in the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and has always been a lucrative region for user provisioning and Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions.

Key players operates on market are, IBM, Dell, Hitachi ID Systems, ATOS, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Empowerid , Happiest Minds, CA Technologies, Trustwave, Onelogin , Ust Global, Centrify Corporation, Microsoft Corporation.

The scope of the Global User Provisioning Market Report

Global User Provisioning Market, by Component:

• Services

• Solutions

• Trend

Global User Provisioning Market, by Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

•Trend

Global User Provisioning Market, by Deployment Mode:

• Cloud

• On-premises

• Trend

Global User Provisioning Market, by Services:

• Managed Services

• Professional Service

Global User Provisioning Market, by Business Function:

• IT

• HR

• Administration

• Finance

• Marketing & Sales

Global User Provisioning Market, by Business Application:

• User Log Management

• Role Management

• Password Management

• Administration and Management

• User Governance and Compliance

Global User Provisioning Market, by Vertical:

• Telecom

• Energy and Utilities

• Education

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government and Public Sector

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global User Provisioning Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

