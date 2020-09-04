Global Version Control System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region.

Global Version Control System Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global version control system is segmented by type, deployment type, organization size, vertical and region. Among types, the centralized version control systems segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as this system is likely to be most attractive in the global version control system market during the forecast period. While, the distributed version control systems is expected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as this segment is likely to gain significant transaction over the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on vertical, the IT & telecom segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to the recurring release of updated software versions, growth in the development of mobile applications, and the need to identify and resolve software bugs have led to an increased demand for version control systems in IT & telecom organizations. IT & telecom organizations can work on the latest release and able to secure the source code of the current version due to version control system.

Among organization size, the small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, while large enterprises expected to have large market size during the forecast period. SMEs require cost-effective solutions that can help them optimize their business processes due to its limited budgets.

While using deployment type segment, the on-premises segment is likely to lead the market during the forecast period, as the on-premises deployment of version control systems enables customers to control the security of enterprise data, such as version enhancements, source code, and source code change history. On-premises deployment model requires IT professionals who can track, manage, and monitor the version control process in real time. On-premises deployment is adopted by large organizations, as they are focused on the privacy and security of enterprise data.

APAC is expected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, while North America is expected to have larger market share of the market during the forecast period. North America is the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure.

Some of the key players are Atlassian, AWS, CA Technologies, Canonical, Codice Software, CollabNet, GitHub, IBM etc., IC Manage, LogicalDOC, Luit Infotech, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Perforce Software, SourceGear.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Version Control System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Version Control System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Version Control System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Version Control System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Version Control System Market:

Global Version Control System Market, by Type

• Centralized Version Control Systems (CVCS)

• Distributed Version Control Systems (DVCS)

Global Version Control System Market, by Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Version Control System Market, by Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

Global Version Control System Market, by Vertical

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Retail & CPG

• Education

• Others (Government, Energy & Utilities, Travel & Hospitality, and Media & Entertainment)

Global Version Control System Market, by Region:

• LAMEA

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

Key Players in the Global Version Control System Market:

• Atlassian

• AWS

• CA Technologies

• Canonical

• Codice Software

• CollabNet

• GitHub

• IBM

• IC Manage

• LogicalDOC

• Luit Infotech

• Micro Focus

• Microsoft

• Perforce Software

• SourceGear

