Human Capital Management (HCM) Market 2020 by Industry Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture, Industry Share Report, Status, Regional Outlook and Global Forecast to 2026

Human Capital Management (HCM) Market report is complete guide for the new entrants in the industry; the report provides the market history of every product ever retailed by the company. It also provides history of the product types, sales, volume, technology, during the forecast period. The growth rate challenges and barriers are also explained in the Human Capital Management (HCM) Market research report. The report shades light on the development rate of the strategies. Products and technologies used in the production, manufacturing and marketing of the report.

In 2018, the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market size was 12600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 22600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025.

HCM solutions refer to application and services, which help organizations to manage and maintain their workforce efficiently. One trend in the market is emergence of cloud-computing services. The emergence of cloud-computing services is identified to be one of the key trends driving the growth of the human capital management (HCM) solutions market. Organizations are steadily demanding for cloud storage for storing critical information at cheap rates, while enabling the central administration to control the resources and HR activities.

One driver in the market is demand for automated recruitment processes. The growing demand for automated recruitment processes to be one of the primary growth factors for the human capital management (HCM) solutions market. The software shortlists candidates, sends interview invitations, and confirms interview slots, and reduces the overall time, effort, and cost of the process.

The Americas is the major revenue contributor to the HR management system throughout the forecast period. The market witnesses steady growth in the region due to growing demand for unified solutions for all HR functions.

The prominent players in the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market are:

Ceridian HCM, Oracle, SAP, Ultimate Software, Workday, …

Market segment by Types:

Core HR

Talent

Workforce

Market segment by Applications:

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Hospitality

Government

Manufacturing

Others

Top of FormMarket Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market: Research Methodology

The report considers the various factors based on secondary sources, market size, key data parameters such as the market positioning of key players in terms of the regional revenue, segmental revenue. Geographic penetration also shows the market potential, market risk, industry trends, and opportunities. Secondary sources mainly include journals, companies’ annual reports, website, public and paid databases, and press releases.

There are some useful suggestions and recommendations provided in the report that will help players to strengthen their market position. The report serves its readers both ways, i.e. by offering quick data and information and by providing comprehensive analysis. This helps the report to cater to the needs or expectations of different buyers. Moreover, the report can be customized according to the requirements of buyers. Market players use it to plan out new strategies or amend their existing ones for improving sales and profit margins.

Furthermore, Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

– Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2026)

– Production and Consumption by Regions

– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2026)

– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2026)

– Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

– Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Research Findings and Conclusion

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

