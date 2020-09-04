Offshore Oil & Gas Communications Market Executive Summary, Introduction, Sizing, Analysis and Forecast To 2025 | ABB Ltd, Alcatel Lucent SA, Baker Hughes Incorporated, CommScope Inc., AT&T Inc

Offshore communications in the oil and gas industry have come a long way. Now, real-time communications networks not only enable wi-fi connectivity and personal cell phone connection but also the real-time data transfer from offshore to onshore offices located around the world.

The offshore oil & gas communications market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

With the increasing investments from the oil and gas sector towards technological advancements and digital technologies, the market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071389480/offshore-oil-gas-communications-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Manufactures-

ABB Ltd, Alcatel Lucent SA, Baker Hughes Incorporated, CommScope Inc., AT&T Inc., Redline Communications Inc., Harris CapRock Communications Inc., Hughes Network Systems LLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Siemens AG

Market Scenario

Telecom-based Technological Advancements to Drive the Market Growth

– Communications between offshore facilities and onshore locations a few years back were limited to a two-way radio channel and daily reports. Oilfield workers stationed offshore were cut off from the rest of the world virtually. However, with the technological advancements in communication technologies, the offshore industry works have been transformed.

– With the help of microwave telecommunications technology, data is transported via wavelengths that measure less than one meter in length. These microwave solutions are chosen for locations that are within proximity to each other. Fiber optical telecommunications are chosen for locations that are in high traffic areas, such as the North Sea or US Gulf of Mexico.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071389480/offshore-oil-gas-communications-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/discount?Mode=21

Competitive Landscape

– April 2018 – Siemens partnered with Aker Solutions, a global engineering company based in Norway. This collaboration is expected to combining Aker Solutions’ strong knowledge in upstream oil and gas projects, as well as its domain-specific digitalization offerings, to enhance Siemens offshore communication product offerings.

– April 2018 – Siemens Digitalization enhanced the safety at Al Azhar Tunnel in Cairo. The technologies are expected to provide integrated station management, line management, information systems, and the SCADA systems, to ensure the tunnels availability.

Key Takeaways from this Report

─ Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates, Volume and price knowledge – for products type, finish use applications and by completely different trade verticals of Offshore Oil & Gas Communications Market

─Understand the various dynamics influencing the Offshore Oil & Gas Communications market – key driving factors, challenges, and hidden opportunities

─Get in-depth insights on your contestant performance of Offshore Oil & Gas Communications Market – market shares, strategies, monetary benchmarking, product benchmarking and additional

─Offshore Oil & Gas Communications Market report analyzes the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to enhance top-line revenues

─Comprehend the exchange give chain a profound jump on the value increase at each progression, to enhance cost and deliver efficiencies in your procedures

─Get a fast outlook on the Offshore Oil & Gas Communications market report entropy – Deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past Five years.

─Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and restrictive landscape for quite prime twenty countries globally for the Offshore Oil & Gas Communications market

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]