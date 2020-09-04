Kombucha Market Market Trends, Opportunities, New Technologies and Developments, Competitor analysis and Market Sizing from 2015 to 2026

The global kombucha market records a revenue more than USD 700 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

The market is competitive and driven by an increase in the trend of health and wellness and the growing consumer demand for all natural ingredients. Kombucha Breweries International (KBI) has been catering to the growing need for the product by providing common resources and testing standards. Identification of the alcohol content of kombucha is imperative; for that, the company employed a standardized method to test and control.

Kombucha Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Kombucha Market Report are:

Doehler, Dsm, New Planet Beer Company, Anaheuser-Busch, Bard’s Tale Beer, Brewery Rickoli, Burning Brothers Brewing, Coors, Epic Brewing Company, Duck Foot Brewing

Kombucha Market Scenario:

Health benefits associated with Kombucha

Increasing consumption of probiotics as functional beverages market is driving the market for kombucha drinks market. The Asian market dominated by Japan and China has the highest adoption rate of probiotics generating a revenue of USD 14.1 Billion followed by Europe and North America. Since Kombucha is also made of beneficial bacteria, yeasts, and acid, people consume now for the many health and probiotic benefits which is expected to drive the market. The digital fitness category and healthier food sales are the markets with exponential growth. The trend of natural, clean-label and organic are driving the market in the food sector. However, the growing awareness about the kombucha product consumed and buzz of weight management foods have also strived the market to grow at an exponential growth rate..

Key Developments

-January 2018: GTs Living Foods announces its new limited edition offering, Pure Love. This exclusive seasonal flavor features a fruity floral blend that marries their Organic and Raw Kombucha with fresh pressed Blood Orange, dried Rose Buds and Petals, dried Hibiscus Flowers, fragrant and Rose Water.

-January 2018: Appalachian Gap is making Aqua Vodka, 88-proof and certified organic, from the alcohol by-product of Weaber’s kombucha.

