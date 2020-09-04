Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Deployment Type, Component, Applications, End User and Region.

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 36.2 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Market Definition:

Virtualized evolved packet core (VEPC), powered by a carrier-grade virtualization platform and Software-Defined Networking technology, and accommodates LTE access systems. It is a mobile core network system that enhances mobile operators’ TCO and service quality by theoretically modifying networks, meeting the unique requirements of individual customers, mixing and matching individual network components as required.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The MMR report analyzes various factors which have been driving the Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in the past. Also, the report analyzes the impact of each driver and restraint on the market growth, which forms the base for the market forecast. The report also showcases the opportunities available in the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market which may act as future drivers for the market.

Development of 5G infrastructure is driving the vEPC market. There have been various new advances in technology, for instance, 5G in the telecommunication industry. Thanks to increasing data traffic, the use of technologies such as IoT is encouraging MNOs to deploy 5G infrastructure. 5G will allow faster data transfer and provisioning of network services on demand. Thus, MNOs across the globe are expected to implement vEPC to boost their networks to utilize radio resources and upsurge their network capacity efficiently.

Market Segmentation:

The report covers the segments in the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market such as deployment type, component, applications, and end-user. By application, LTE, VoLTE, and VoWiFi segment expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. This is because of it aids in addressing the need for high-quality voice calls and high-speed call connections. Moreover, the report also provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of the many application segments to the growth of the vEPC market size.

Regional Analysis:

North America Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to the presence of big telecom giants. Mobile operators are using their networks, for example, IoT, Machine to machine (M2M), and wireless broadband. In 2018, The U.S government has planned to rollout Citizens Broadband Radio Service band for private operators and originalities which will act as a catalyst for the growth of vEPC solution in the originality’s segment. There is an upsurge use of multimedia services and the growing demand for VoLTE is responsible for the growth of the market in North America.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape section in the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading companies operating in the global market landscape. It offers captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other crucial aspects about the major players having a stronghold in the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market.

In June 2019, Mavenir Inc started proposing a virtual Radio Access Network alternative to the worldwide mobile network supply oligopoly and is currently contesting numerous tenders and requests for information (RFI) for mobile networks through the Asia region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By Component

• Solution

• Services

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By End-User

• Telecom Operator

• Enterprise

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By Applications

• LTE, VoLTE, and VoWiFi

• IoT and M2M

• MPN and MVNO

• BWAs

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market

• Ericsson India Pvt. Ltd.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• Nokia Corporation

• Affirmed Solutions Inc.

• Mavenir Inc.

• ZTE Corporation

• Athonet Srl

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Telad Networks Ltd.

• Core Network Dynamics Inc.

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55782

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com