Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Deployment Mode, Application, End User, and Region.

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market was valued US$ 24.70 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 52.50 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.37 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

A virtual private network (VPN) is used in public telecommunication infrastructure to maintain the privacy through a tunneling protocol and security procedures. VPN service delivers the services like super-fast, reliable, and ultra-secure connectivity, strong encryption, and others.

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market, Dynamics:

The VPN network delivers robust, always-on dependable WAN connectivity on a global scale with in-built flexibility to respond to access the services. An adoption of the virtual private network (VPN) for secure remote access and private clouds are benefiting to all the stakeholders, which are present in the global market. An increase in demand of cloud services for virtual appliances is expected to propel the growth of the global virtual private network (VPN) market. In addition, rise in awareness of cloud VPN benefits like encrypted network traffic, distributed global IP addresses, deployable private servers, manage network activity, and its ability to conduct geo-targeting, and quality assurance are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the market.

However, lack of governance and standardization over data and protection issues are factors limiting the business critical functions in the global virtual private network (VPN) market.

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market, Segment Analysis:

One of the most exciting aspects of virtual private network is that everyone can find some benefit. In current market scenario, large enterprises prefer VPNs to reduce increased WAN costs and connecting remote user’s suppliers, and customers into their networks. Very small companies are also adopting VPNs because they have first real WAN or remote-access solutions that they can afford. The Internet Protocol-based virtual private networks (GIPVPNs) are designed for organizations, which necessitate a cost-effective, flexible and resilient way of interconnecting sites in two or more countries for well-organized voice, data and multimedia communications.

The cloud VPN is expected to contribute XX% share in the global virtual private network (VPN) market. The maximum share in the market is attributed to the rise in preference to purchase the cloud VPN solutions and services directly from software vendors without relying on third-party service vendors. The primary objective of a cloud VPN is to deliver same level security accessible VPN services for additional or any VPN infrastructure on the user’s end. The demand for secure networks is increasing across the globe, which is expected to increase the adoption of cloud VPN among the IT & telecommunication sector.

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market, Regional Analysis:

North America region held the XX% share in the global virtual private network (VPN) market and it is projected to share maximum share in the market during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the presence of many business enterprises, which are seeking for a secure mode of communication present on the cloud. An inclination of an organization toward cloud-managed technologies are driving the regional growth.

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market, Competitive Analysis:

The penetration of the internet is becaming more popular across the globe, and the corporate communications medium and security are becoming much more of a pressing issue for both customers and providers. Some of the prominent key playres in the market are starting to create protocols , which is expected to allow traffic to be encrypted at the edge of one network .Many users are adopting the VPNs network for its cost savings function.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market, By Component

• Solution

• Services

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market, By Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-premise

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market, By End User

• Commercial

• Individual

• Others

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market, By Application

• Access VPN

• Intranet VPN

• Extranet VPN

• Others

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

• Net Motion Software

• Cyber Ghost

• Blackberry Limited

• Watch guard Technologies

• Cisco system Inc

• IBM corporation

• Opera software

• Google Inc

• Avast software

• Citrix systems

• NordVPN

• Golden Frog GmbH

• IPVaZenMate

• Radio IP Software Inc.

• Microsoft

• ExpressVPN

• CyberGhost S.A.

• KeepSolid Inc.

• Pango

• Windscribe Limited

• TunnelBear LLC

