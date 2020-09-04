Oil and Gas Automation Market Insights 2020- Global COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Share, Overview by Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Key Regions and Forecast to 2026

The oil and gas automation market was valued at USD 11.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 18.03 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.02% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

The scope of the study covers several types of control systems and associated instrumentation used for industrial oil & gas control, such systems can range from large interconnected and interactive distributed control systems with many thousands of field connections to a few modular panel-mounted controllers.

The increasingly diverse energy market and a shortage of skilled labor the automation of daily operations will be a key factor for sustainable growth in the oil & gas industry. With a growing worldwide population, the demand for new energy sources will increase as well as increase the costs for energy companies. By automating portions of daily operations, both on the job site and in the office, oil & gas companies can not only create efficiencies within their business but will also mitigate the effects caused by a lack of skilled labor currently available in the market.

Abb Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Corporation, Schneider Electric Se, Emerson Electric Co., Eaton Corporation, Dassault Systems, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Texas Instruments Inc., And Johnson Controls Inc

Need For Higher Productivity and Efficiency

The current oil price environment is forcing major change along with difficult decisions within the oil & gas industry. New operating models and approaches that improve CAPEX and OPEX are required to respond to short-term and mid-term market supply and demand dynamics. The longer-term market dynamics need sustainable solutions that bolster safety as well as keep environmental performance an evergreen priority. From drill pad to refinery, Automation helps operators achieve this unique balance through a spectrum of upstream, midstream, and downstream technological innovations and solutions. The oil & gas industry is faced with several challenges including price volatility, uncertain energy policy, cost containment, worsening fiscal terms, and day-to-day operational challenges. Successful operation requires the ability to respond quickly and efficiently to these dynamic conditions. Upstream companies are challenged by severe resource constraints while struggling to increase production and replace proven reserves. Meanwhile, downstream companies are facing working capital and profit margin pressures. The processes and systems involved in the industry are exploration, production, refining, and marketing, therefore, the oil & gas industry is highly complex, capital-intensive, and requires state-of-the-art technology

-Global Oil and Gas Automation Market Forecast (2020-2026)

Each segment of the global Oil and Gas Automation market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Oil and Gas Automation market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Oil and Gas Automation market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth.

The worldwide Oil and Gas Automation market offers maturing openings, which help clients to make key moves and flourish their business. The report features the effect of various elements that may bring about impeding or pushing the Oil and Gas Automation advertise at worldwide just as nearby level.

Key Developments

-November 2017 – Rockwell Automation announced its investment in The Hive, a Silicon Valley innovation fund and co-creation studio, to gain access to an ecosystem of innovators and technology start-ups with a focus on applications of artificial intelligence (AI) to industrial automation.

-November 2017 – Schneider Electric launched a new service designed to help industrial manufacturers modernize their PLC systems safely. By reducing downtime and disruption to the operation, the service may provide an easier migration to the companys Modicon M580 programmable automation -controllers.

-October 2017 – Mitsubishi electric announced that it will launch its newest MELSEC iQ-R Series general-purpose programmable controller, the IEC 61508 SIL 2-compliant redundant programmable controller paired with a redundant-function SIL2 CPU set for high performance and extra reliability

-September 2017 – Dassault Systems acquired EXA Corporation, a global innovator in simulation software for product engineering. This acquisition strengthens the company’s Simulation Portfolio with next-generation fluid dynamics capabilities on the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform.

-June 2017 – GE launched New Solutions Purpose Built for Industrial Assets. GE Digital launched an integrated solution to deliver the industrial service model of the future that combines the power of ServiceMax which is company’s cloud-based field service management solution, with its intelligent Asset Performance Management portfolio to develop service operations, reduce cost and eliminate unplanned downtime.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team

