Global Visible Light Communication Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Transmission Type, Application and Region

Global Visible Light Communication Market Overview:

Visible Light Communication (VLC) systems are used for creating ultra-high-speed, secure, and biologically friendly communication networks that permit the formation and expansion of unified computing applications. Such systems use modified light wavelengths emitted by a variety of sources, such as outdoor and indoor illumination, signals, display boards, televisions, computer screens, digital cameras and digital cameras on mobile phones for communication purposes, primarily through the use of Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs).

Visible light communication will exclude the need for other wireless technologies, such as Infrared (IR), Bluetooth and Wi-Fi which emit Electromagnetic interference (EMI) and RF waves that are harmful to not just instruments/devices but humans too. Thus, market is in exponential growing phase and estimated to grow with high CAGR of XX.XX% worldwide in forecast period.

Global Visible Light Communication Market Dynamics:

The major driving factor behind the growth of the high-speed Visible light communication (VLC) is the rapidly growing presence of LEDs in almost every signaling or lighting thing. LED bulbs can transmit at high speeds that were not possible with conventional light bulb technologies such as fluorescent and incandescent lights. Thus, there would be boom of new energy-efficient lighting installations in the forecasted period, which majorly would be of LED-based. According to global research, the LED base in the lighting market is likely to reach 67% worldwide in 2020. Hence this would bring the high growth in the forecasted period 2020-2027.

Growing popularity and utilization of wireless applications is another important driver for Visible light communication (VLC) systems. The problem of bottleneck of the radio spectrum used by Wi-Fi and cellular radio systems is additionally demanding the investments for the development of the market for Visible light communication (VLC). Moreover, technology advancements addressing challenges, like, reliability and network coverage issues, line of sight (LOS) requirements and complexities in system setup would further increase the popularity and adoption of VLC technology.

Yet, lack of awareness about VLC technology may impact adversely to the growth of the visible light communication market. Since the advancements in the technology are consistently happening, which are expected to open up new opportunities for the application of this technology, in the forecasted period.

Global Visible Light Communication Key Market Trends:

Automotive and Transportation Segment Expected to Witness a Significant Growth

The increasing population and vehicles on the road creating tremendous challenges for the traffic management. The volume of data transmitted through Wi-Fi on the street is neither sufficient nor secure for efficient management. On other hand of traffic management, an encouraging application for VLC is in vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication.

As traffic lights use LED lighting, it is an emerging opportunity in traffic management systems, like roadside lights and traffic signals using VLC. For instance, street lights interconnecting with a walker’s VLC-equipped smartphone can control vehicle traffic, allowing walkers to cross a street.

Most car headlights and tail lights are being replaced with LEDs. VLC can transform these LEDs for car-to-car communication. This influence can improve anti-collision systems and enable the range information exchange between vehicles. Conversely, the efficiency of these intelligent traffic systems may be affected due to noise, which may impact the adoption rate of VLC systems.

North America to Account for the Largest Market Share

Advanced technological solutions, such as artificial intelligence, sustainable energy projects, big data analytics and the increasing investment in R&D of the sector drives the VLC market growth of the North America. The United States is the most prominent market for VLC technology, along with rapidly emerging 5G technology to increase market share with huge investments by key players of the wireless and internet service providers. The lighting industry is taking on new business opportunities through VLC, as data transmission rules all the major sectors in the United States, with the government sector as well. The United States is one of the high capacity and provides the super-fast broadband networks, which boost the adoption of VLC opportunities.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Visible Light Communication Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Visible Light Communication Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Visible Light Communication Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Visible Light Communication Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Visible Light Communication Market Report:

Global Visible Light Communication Market, by Component

• LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes)

• Photo Detector

• Microcontroller

• Software and Services

Global Visible Light Communication Market, by Transmission Type

• Unidirectional

• Bidirectional

Global Visible Light Communication Market, by Application

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Infrastructure

• Defense

• Security

• Life Sciences

Global Visible Light Communication Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Visible Light Communication Market

• LVX System

• Panasonic Corporation

• Lucibel SA

• Koninklijke Philips NV

• Firefly Wireless Networks LLC

• Bytelight Inc.

• Purelifi Ltd

• Oledcomm

• Outstanding Technology Co. Ltd

• Axrtek Company

