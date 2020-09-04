Global Vision Sensor Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Sensor Type, Application,Industry, and Region.

Global Vision Sensor Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR ofXX % during a forecast period.

Factors driving the demand for these sensors include the development of the electronics and electrical industry, the use of machine vision technology in the automotive industry, and the focus of manufacturing businesses on cost and time savings.

Based on sensor type, less than 3D vision sensors is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. 1D and 2D vision sensors for inspection, gauging, code reading, and localization applications across end-user industries such as automotive, electronics & semiconductor, pharmaceuticals, food & packaging will propel the demand for these sensors. These sensors will be in demand from APAC, Europe, and North America during the forecast period.

On the basis of Industry segment, the automotive industry is projected to be the leading end-user industry for global vision sensors owing to the growing demand for these sensors in inspection, identification, and localization applications. Inspection of various parts and components, identification of faulty components, misalignment of parts and components, and guiding robotic arms to perform complex tasks on the assembly line will be some of the key applications that will boost the demand for global vision sensors from this industry.

In terms of regionAsia Pacific (APAC) is expected to hold the largest share of the overall global vision sensor market in 2026 and is likely to witness the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the global vision sensor market in APAC include the increase in spending on industry automation to reduce manufacturing costs, minimize time to market, and improve quality standards across different end-user industries like automotive, electronics, food & beverages, and packaging.

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, manufacturing growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes study of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors important for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Vision Sensor Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Vision Sensor Market.

Scope of Global Vision Sensor Market :

Global Vision Sensor Market, by Sensor Type

• Less Than 3D Vision Sensors

• 3D Vision Sensors

• Others

Global Vision Sensor Market, by Application

• Inspection

• Gauging

• Code Reading

• Localization

Global Vision Sensor Market, by Industry

• Automotive

• Electronics & Semiconductor

• Consumer Electronics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Packaging

• Others

Global Vision Sensor Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Vision Sensor Market

• Cognex Corporation

• Teledyne Technologies

• Keyence Corporation

• Sick AG

• BalluffGmhH.

• Baumer Holding A

• Ifm Electronic GmhH

• Leuze Electronic GmhH + Co Kg.

• Pepperl+FuchsGmhH

• Hans TurckGmhH& Co. Kg

• Omron Microscan Systems

• Basler AG.

• Datalogic SPA

• SensopartGmhH

• WenglorSensoric AG

• Aquifi

• XimeaGmhH

• Micro-Epsilon MesstechnikGmhH Co. Kg

• Isra Vision

• Sualab

• Qualitas Technologies

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Vision Sensor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Vision Sensor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Vision Sensor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Vision Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Vision Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Vision Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Vision Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Vision Sensor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Vision Sensor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Vision Sensor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Vision Sensor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

