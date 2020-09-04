Virtual Data Room Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Virtual Data Room Market was valued US$ 939.13 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

Virtual data room market is segmented into the component, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and geography. Based on organization size, Virtual data room market is classified into the small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. A small & medium enterprise is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in forecast period due to rising adoption of securely storing and sharing platforms by SME. In terms of deployment type, Virtual data room market is divided by cloud and on-premise. Cloud is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in the forecast period.

Major driving factors of virtual data room market are rising demand for easily & securely data storage methods and need for easy data sharing, increasing volumes of business data, and data privacy regulations and at the same time security issues, lack skill and knowledge act as a restraint to the virtual data room market.

In terms of geography, Virtual data room market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in forecast period due to increasing acquisitions and mergers, joint ventures, and others business deals hence rise demand for secured data sharing methods or solutions.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Virtual data room market are Ideals Solutions, Intralinks, Ansarada, Firmex, Citrix, Brainloop, Caplinked, Secure does, Merrill, Drooms, Ethosdata, CapLinked, and Smart room.

The Scope of Report Virtual Data Room Market:

Global Virtual Data Room Market, By Component:

• Service

• Software

Global Virtual Data Room Market, By Deployment Type:

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Global Virtual Data Room Market, By Organization Type:

• Small & Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

Global Virtual Data Room Market, By Vertical:

• Government

• Real Estate

• Telecom & IT

• BFSI

• Retail & Ecommerce

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

Global Virtual Data Room Market, By Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players, Global Virtual Data Room Market:

• Ideals Solutions

• Intralinks

• Ansarada

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Virtual Data Room Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Virtual Data Room Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Virtual Data Room Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Virtual Data Room Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Virtual Data Room Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Virtual Data Room Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Virtual Data Room Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Virtual Data Room by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Virtual Data Room Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Virtual Data Room Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Virtual Data Room Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

