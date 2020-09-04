Global Voice Cloning Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Application, Deployment mode, and Region.

Global Voice Cloning Market was value US$ 460Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,812Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 18.69%.Global Voice Cloning Market, by Deployment ModeVoice cloning is a highly preferred feature for personalized speech interfaces. Speaker coding is based on training a separate model to directly assume a new speaker embedding from cloning audios and to be used with a multi-speaker propagative model.

Increasing in the introduction of new initiatives in voice cloning market will further push voice cloning market trends in the upcoming years. Though, complexities in recreating natural speech will obstruct the growth of the market during forecast period. But, integration of artificial intelligence technologies with voice cloning personalization and services in human-equipment interaction will offer profitable avenues for the players across the voice cloning market in the nearby future.

Cloud deployment mode segment is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period. Many vendors have started offering cloud-based voice cloning market. The demand for cloud-based voice cloning deployment mode is projected to grow due to the various benefits offered by the cloud, for instance, scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Chatbots and assistants are becoming vital to delivering a seamless experience & are becoming fundamental in conversational interfaces. So, vendors around the globe are focusing on enhancing the conversational capabilities of chatbots and assistants by integrating the AI-powered voice cloning technology market. Voice cloning solutions would aid enterprises to add voice cloning capabilities to make chatbots or assistants sound more natural.

Region-wise, North America is dominating the global voice cloning market. An enormous number of vendors and industry participants in North America are involved in new product development and product innovation. These vendors are also aiming at integrating AI capabilities into voice cloning solutions to develop more natural sounding voice cloning samples. Reputed manufacturers are founding new units for the production of consumer electronics goods using voice cloning technologies. Many research initiatives across the region are predictable to fuel the adoption of voice cloning solutions across some business verticals and domains.

Global voice cloning market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in the global voice cloning market, Google, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, AT&T Corp., Baidu, Nuance Communications, CereProc.

Scope of Global Voice Cloning Market

Global Voice Cloning Market, by Component

• Solutions

o Software Tools

o Platforms

• Services

Global Voice Cloning Market, by Application

• Chatbots & Assistants

• Accessibility

• Digital Games

• Interactive learning

Global Voice Cloning Market, by Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Voice Cloning Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Voice Cloning Market

• Google

• Microsoft

• IBM

• AWS

• AT&T

• Baidu

• Nuance Communications

• iSpeech

• NeoSpeech

• CereProc

• Cepstral#

• Lyrebird

• Kata.ai

• Alt Inc.

• Aristech GmbH

• Acapela Group

• VocaliD

• Voicer

• Voctro Labs

• exClone

• CandyVoice

• LumenVox

• rSpeak

• Smartbox Assistive Technolog

• VivoTex.

