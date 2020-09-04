Global Transportation Management System Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Transportation Management System Market is expected to reach USD 315.25 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.



This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Global Transportation Management System Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the Global Transportation Management System Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segments and sub-segments.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The key driving factor for this market include the population explosion, growing adoption revolutionization of industries due to digitalization, and rising congestion in the metro cities

The hosted deployment mode among the deployment mode segment is expected to the largest Global Transportation Management System Market share over the forecast period. The growth of hosted deployment model is attributed due to the benefits such as hosted deployments are less expensive in terms of infrastructure cost and implementation cost and the requirement for the maintenance is very low.

Geographically, the Global Transportation Management System Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The swift growth of the market in the APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Global Transportation Management System Market . The growth in the region is attributed to the growing digitalization. Therefore, the APAC region is positioning itself as an attractive market for transportation management vendors.

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends are incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of Global Transportation Management System Market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for this market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies are profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Transportation Management System Market analysis and segmentation with respect to transportation mode, component, application, deployment mode and geography.

• Global Transportation Management System Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Transportation Management System Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Transportation Management System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Transportation Management System Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Transportation Management System Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Transportation Management System Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Global Transportation Management System Market

Key players of the Global Transportation Management System Market:

• Oracle Corporation

• Descartes

• CTSI-Global

• Blujay Solutions

• Efkon AG

• TMW Systems, Inc.

• SAP SE

• Manhattan Associates

• JDA Software, Inc.

• Intel-Logistics GmbH

• Mercurygate International, Inc.

• Metro Infrasys Private Limited

Key Target Audience:

• Government agencies

• NGFW vendors

• Cybersecurity vendors

• Network Component providers

• Consulting firms

• Independent software vendors

• System integrators

• Information Technology (IT) security agencies

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

• Managed Security Service Providers

The Scope of the Global Transportation Management System Market

Research report categorizes the Global Transportation Management System Market based on transportation mode, component, application, deployment mode and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Transportation Management System Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global Transportation Management System Market, by Transportation Mode:

• Roadways

• Railways

Global Transportation Management System Market, by Component:

• Solution Type

• Hardware

• Services

Global Transportation Management System Market, by Applications:

• Consumer goods and retail

• Fire station

• Parcel and package

• Hospital

• Mining

• Travel and tourism

• Others

Global Transportation Management System Market, by Deployment Mode

• On-Premises

• Hosted

Global Transportation Management System Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of North America Transportation Management System Market

• Breakdown of Europe Transportation Management System Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Transportation Management System Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Transportation Management System Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Transportation Management System Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Transportation Management System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Transportation Management System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Transportation Management System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Transportation Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Transportation Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Transportation Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Transportation Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Transportation Management System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Transportation Management System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Transportation Management System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Transportation Management System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Transportation Management System Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-transportation-management-system-market/7437/

