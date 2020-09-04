Global Warehouse Management System Market : Analysis Report, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2020 – 2027

Global Warehouse Management System Market was valued US$ 2.65Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 6.8 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.04 % during a forecast period.

A warehouse management system is the keystone of a supply chain and logistics industry unit, which primarily manages different aspects of storage, distribution, inventory, materials management, auditing, etc.

An exponential growth of omnichannel shopping and demand for faster merchandise deliveries are expected to drive the market growth. A warehouse management system is a strong part supply and logistics IT solution and offers a real-time warehouse infrastructure, which is trustworthy and robust. As a wave of next generation, technology-enhanced warehouses are bringing extraordinary levels of real-time visibility into organizations’ assets, people and transactions across a myriad of industries like automotive, electronics, machinery and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. The supply chain networks are expected to undergo an extreme makeover during the forecast period. The retail, wholesale, transportation and logistics sectors are transitioning to “best-of-breed” warehouse management systems, which take atomization to new heights.

The warehousing software assists in centralizing the critical tasks like maintaining healthy stock levels automatically and location-allocation in multiple warehouse sites along with real-time inventory management, automated purchase management, routing and tracking of shipments, order management from multiple POS etc. In addition to new wave of connected devices, Internet of Things is expected to grant warehouses a heightened level of visibility into every facet of the supply chain. IoT technologies deliver the promise of facilitate real-time workforce interaction to raise productivity at a new level of precision to track the route of inventory throughout the supply chain.

The cloud-based technology has transformed the way businesses function. The cloud-based segment is expected to grow a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period (2020-2027). With the deployment on cloud, WMS delivers a reduction in upfront cost incurred by key players and drastically increases the efficiency of warehouses. Large, small and medium organizations are now able to customize and deliver WMS services, which are based on the client’s requirement.

The manufacturing sector represented the maximum revenue share in the warehouse management system market in 2019. The manufacturing key players are initially integrating the ERP and WMS solutions and also integrating the logistics & transport management systems too to gain full control of the supply chain. The use of cloud-based technology is increasing the efficiency and performance of supply chain management in the manufacturing sector by the warehouse management system. Furthermore, the healthcare segment is expected to emerge as prominent adopter of WMS as providers. . For instance, the DHL’s Cherwell European healthcare center offers healthcare warehouse management system, which usage the OBS Logistics’ system for a wide range of temperature controlled pharmaceutical products, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the global warehouse management market. The growth in the purchasing power of consumers in the developing countries is witnessing a significant growth in the market. Rapid expansion of the manufacturing sector in the region is positively influencing the demand for WMS for uninterrupted supply of products. The benefits of the WMS solution like lower entry cost and risk, cost-effective growth, access to the best technology, and dynamic and advanced software features are seizing the attention of manufacturers in the region.

The prominent key players in the warehouse market are focusing on new product developments, strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and gaining venture capital investments to consolidate their market presence. For instance, In 2018, the Infor signs a contract with ELSEN GmbH & Co., who is a logistics and personnel service provider. The ELSEN Company has implemented warehouse and transport management solution of the Infor SCE to advance its digitization strategy.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Warehouse Management System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Warehouse Management System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Warehouse Management System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Warehouse Management System Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Warehouse Management System Market

Global Warehouse Management System Market, By Offering

• Software

• Service

Global Warehouse Management System Market, By Deployment

• On-cloud

• On-premise

Global Warehouse Management System Market, By Function

• Labor Management System

• Analytics & Optimization

• Billing & Yard Management

• Systems Integration & Maintenance

• Consulting Services

Global Warehouse Management System Market, By Application

• Transportation & Logistics

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Food & Beverage

• Others

Global Warehouse Management System Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Warehouse Management System Market

• Epicor Software

• JDA Software

• Infor

• Manhattan Associates

• IBM

• SAP

• PSI

• PTC

• Tecsys

• Blujay Solutions

• HighJump

• 3PL Central

• Snapfulfil

• Synergy Ltd.

• Produmex

• ERCIM

• Indigo Software

• Yobel SCM

• NUO Consulting

• GCM Business Consulting & Technology.

Global Warehouse Management System Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/54930

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com