Global Water Meter Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, By Component, By Application, and Geography.

Global Water Meter Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Global Water Meter Market is segmented by technology, component, application and geography. Technology is further segmented by AMR (Advanced Meter Reading), AMI (Automatic Meter Infrastructure). Component are divided into meter and accessories, communication and IT solution. Application are splits into commercial, residential, utility. Geography wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Water is a growing valuable global resource, making improving usage efficiency a key goal. The water meters are part of this drive, enabling utilities to minimise leakage and theft and ensure sustainable access for all. Water meters form a key component of the smart water grid, bringing intelligence to the entire network. The global water meter market research service provides forecasts on unit shipments and associated revenues for all the major regions. Water metering is used to measure the volume of water consumption in residential and commercial applications and hence, it helps in billing. Water meters measure the water flow in cubic meters, cubic feet or U.S. gallons.

Based on technology, Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) segment is estimated to be the biggest market for smart water metering in 2016. AMR metering technology that collects consumption data from the water meters and transfers it to a central database (in the utility station) for billing and other purposes (one-way communication only). AMR is less costly when compared to AMI, and hence has a higher market size. Moreover, the AMI market is projected to grow at the highest rate because of its superiority.

In terms of geography, North America is expected to be largest market for Water Meter’s during the forecast period. The growth of Water Meter market in this region is mainly due to increasing demand for ideal utilization of water, reasonable usage of water due to water emergency, and reduced demand for non-revenue water. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for Water Meter with growth in the major economies such as China and India.

Key players operating on the market are, Aclara Technologies LLC, B Meters, Badger Meters, Circutor SA, Datamatic, Elster Group, Diehl Metering Group, Honeywell International, Master Meters, Schneider Electric SA, Sentec, Sensus.

The Scope of the Global Water Meter Market Report:

Global Water Meter Market, By Technology

• AMR

• AMI

Global Water Meter Market, By Component

• Meters and Accessories

• Communication

• IT Solutions

Global Water Meter Market, By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

• Utility

Global Water Meter Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating on Global Water Meter Market are,

• Aclara Technologies LLC

• B Meters

• Badger Meters

• Circutor SA

• Datamatic

• Elster Group

• Diehl Metering Group

• Honeywell International

• Master Meters

• Schneider Electric SA

• Sentec

• Sensus

Global Water Meter Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/6469

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com