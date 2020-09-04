Global Text Analytics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Component, Application, Deployment, End User, and Region.

Global Text Analytics Market was valued US$ 3.45 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

Global text analytics market is segmented into component, application, deployment, end user, and region. Based on application, text analytics market is classified into workforce management, customer experience management, marketing management, documentation management, and risk & compliance management. Customer experience management segment estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period. In terms of deployment, text analytics market is divided into on-premise and cloud. Cloud is lead the market in forecast period due to less storage space and reduce maintenance cost.

Rising usage of social media such as Facebook, inclination towards cloud for data storage, ability to manage risk, plan effective marketing for companies, and club fraud will boost the market of text analytics at same time lack of awareness about software handling, high deployment cost, and insecurity act as restrains to the market.

North America is hold the largest share of the market text analytics followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In North America rising the numbers of text analytics vendors and adoptions of new technologies will boost the market.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in text analytics market are SAP SE, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., OpenText Corporation, Clarabridge, Meghaputer Intelligence, Luminoso Technologies, MeaningCloud LLC, KNIME.com AG, Infegy, Bitext Innovations S.L., Averbis, HP, Jive, Kana, Lexalytics, Listenlogic, Lithium, Netbase solution, Networked insights, Sysomos, Unmetric, Conversition, Confirmit, Averbis, Microsoft, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Attensity Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Tableau Software, and Collective intellect.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Text Analytics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Text Analytics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Text Analytics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Text Analytics Market the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Text Analytics Market:

Global Text Analytics Market, by Component

• Software

• Services

Global Text Analytics Market, by Application

• Workforce management

• Customer experience management

• Marketing management

• Documentation management

• Risk & compliance management

Global Text Analytics Market, by Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise

Global Text Analytics Market, by End User

• Retail & e-commerce

• Government

• IT & Telecommunication

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Energy & utilities

• Travel

• Hospitals

• Others

Global Text Analytics Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

