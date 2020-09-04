Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Application and Region.

Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market was valued US$ 27.00 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

Wastewater Recovery Systems Market is majorly segmented by the technology, application, and region wise. Based on the technology segment, membrane filtration is expected to dominate the global wastewater recovery systems market in 2017. Declining membrane costs along with their increasing operational efficiency will enable the technology expansion across diverse water treatment solutions. Continuous technological advancements coupled with increasing stringency of water quality criteria will further stimulate the technology adoption.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Under application segment, food & beverages wastewater recovery systems held the highest market share. Growing consumer affinity toward processed food along with increasing water usage will augment the overall industry growth. Escalating measures to meet up with the high-water input needs while minimizing production costs across these industries will positively impact the Wastewater Recovery Systems Market.

Wastewater Recovery Systems Market will witness an appreciable growth because of burgeoning water demand and inadequate water resources. Population growth, urbanization, changing consumption patterns, climate change, and industrialization have led to a global water scarcity. According to the UNESCO, over two-thirds of the global population currently lives in the areas experiencing water shortages for at least one month a year that shows the higher demand for wastewater recovery systems.

Stringent regulatory regime enforcing the adequate discharge of waste will stimulate the market size. For instance, the U.S. EPA has issued effluent guidelines as the national regulatory standards for discharged waste to surface waters and municipal sewage treatment plants. The prevalent wastewater regulations along with strengthening global agendas on water resource management will continue to intensify the industry growth.

Shifting trends toward green industry to utilize waste as an economical & environmental resource will propel the global market growth of wastewater recovery systems. The deployment of these systems through industrial symbiosis primarily across the eco-industrial parks is gaining significant prominence. Expanding industrialization coupled with mounting compliance costs will further complement the business growth of wastewater recovery systems.

North America held the highest market share in 2017 and is expected to account for a high growth rate in the forecast period as well. Stringent effluent standards & water discharge criteria across diverse industries will propel the industry growth. For instance, the Federal Clean Water Act requires companies to obtain special permits for the release of treated wastewater into the water streams. Aging wastewater treatment infrastructures along with the declining existing water resources will further complement the business scenario.

Key player across the Wastewater Recovery Systems Market industry are Veolia, SUEZ Environnement, Kontek Process Water Management, and Evoqua Water Technologies. Cost competitiveness, regulatory conformance, distribution network and product differentiation are some of the crucial strategic assets to secure a competitive position across the industry.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market, by Geography including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key player by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Report Wastewater Recovery Systems Market:

Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market, by Technology

• Activated carbon

• Ultra-filtration & Reverse Osmosis

• Membrane Filtration

• Ion Exchange Resin Systems

• Media Filtration

Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market, by Application

• Pharmaceuticals

• Oil & Gas

• Metal Mining

• Chemicals

• Food & Beverages

Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market

• Veolia

• SUEZ Environnement

• Kontek Process Water Management

• Evoqua Water Technologies

• Mech-Chem

• ClearBlu Environmental

• Vinnolit

• CLEARAS Water Recovery

• Dynatec Systems

