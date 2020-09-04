Global Stadium Security Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Sales Channel, and Region.

Global Stadium Security Market was valued US$ 7.8 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 17.90 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.60 % during a forecast period.

The stadium security solution helps in handling a high crowd of people like crowd outbursts, misbehavior by some of the spectators.

Global Stadium Security Market, Dynamics:

The stadium security measures must adapt to the stark reality of the both large and small scale threats. The stadium protection requires high-tech surveillance equipments. The technology advancement in the digital technology and crimical psychology have transformed the approach of the stadium organisations and prevent serious security threats. The stadiums have becoming key targets for terrosst attacks due to the regular fooltfall. To protect crowd of the people at the stadium is increasing the demad for the stadium security. An increase the number of the sport events in the stadium is driving the growth in the global stadium security market. However, high intial cost is expected to limit the global stadium security market growth.

Global Stadium Security Market, Segment Analysis:

The sport governing bodies are stricting the security norms in the construction of the stadium because of the many terrorist attacks and fire broke out incidents happened in the some famous stadiums. The stadium security system include feature like detecting entry of any suspecting items,which can easily locate unruly fans. Smart stadiums are fitting with numerous sensors and cameras, which can feed real-time data to security persons in charge and assist in monitoring the crowd and also communicate the police in case of any problematic situations. These regulations are expected to drive the global stadium security market during the forecast period.

The software and services are emerging as the fastest growing segment in the global stadium security market. The digital transformation is expected to provide immense benefits to all stadium owners in terms of the safety and security. An increase in the adoption of the IoT technologies for efficient management of stadium infrastructure is contributing significant growth in the market.

Global Stadium Security Market, Regional Analysis:

North America region held the dominant position in the global stadium security market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the continuous integration of digital technologies in the personal and professional lives of americans offers significant insight for security. The rapid technological advancement in stadium security systems and demand for maintaining stadium infrastructure are driving the growth in the market. An increase in the demand for data-driven operations and maintainance is expected to boost the market growth in the region.

Global Stadium Security Market, Competitive Analysis:

An increasing terrorist threats and requirement for ensuring public safety are compelling key players to develop innovative and smart stadium security measures. Some of the prominent key players are installing stadium security system to gain an edge over strong competition. For instance, Vodafone is projected to design a smart stadium security system for FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In addition, a private organization has conducted an experiment to detect malcious drones to prepare for the Olympic and Paralympic games in Tokyo. The market position of key players is determined based on the number the tenders, which receive from sports government agencies.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Stadium Security Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Stadium Security Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Stadium Security Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Stadium Security Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Stadium Security Market

Global Stadium Security Market, By Component

• Hardware

 Access Control System

 Video Surveillance System

 Others

• Software

 On-Premise Based

 Cloud Based

• Services

 Installation and Maintenance

 Others

Global Stadium Security Market, By Sales Channel

• Channel Partners

• Direct Sales

• Others

Global Stadium Security Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Stadium Security Market

• Honeywell International Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• Rapiscan Systems

• CISCO Systems Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Avigilon Corporation

• AxxonSoft

• BOSCH Security Systems

• Genetec Inc.

• Dallmeier

