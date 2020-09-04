Global Wearable Technology Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _by Products (Smart Clothing & Smart Glasses, Sleep Sensors, Smart Watches, Activity Monitors, Augmented Reality Headsets and Others), by Application and by Geography

Global Wearable Technology Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 24.25 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. Wearable technology is used in smart electronic devices that can be worn on the body as implants or accessories and provides an ability to exchange data through the internet with an operator, manufacturer or other connected devices, without requiring human intervention to object.

Based on product, Wearable Technology Market has been segmented into smart clothing & smart glasses, sleep sensors, smart watches, activity monitors, augmented reality headsets, continuous glucose monitor, heart rate monitors, drug delivery devices, hand worn terminals, wearable patches, and jewelry. The technology market is categorized as non-immersive, semi-immersive and fully-immersive. Application segment is categorized as infotainment, fitness & wellness, healthcare & medical, industrial & military, safety & security and fashion & lifestyle. The growing popularity of the internet of things (IoT) and connected devices will drive this market, however; shorter life cycle of the consumer electronics sector will act as a major restraint for Wearable Technology Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

North America held one of the largest market shares in 2016 and will also be one of the major growing region in forecast period because of technological innovations and advancements, which led to the introduction of new products, increasing demand from consumers and medical applications. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be one of the highest growth regions for the wearable technology market globally.

Key Highlights:

• Global Wearable Technology Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Wearable Technology Market.

• Wearable Technology Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Wearable Technology Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Wearable Technology Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Wearable Technology Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Wearable Technology Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to Wearable Technology Market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Wearable Technology Market globally.

Some of the crucial players operating in the Global Wearable technology market are as follows:

• Xiaomi, Inc

• Microsoft Corporation

• Sony Corporation

• Google, Inc.

• Adidas Group

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Apple, Inc.

• Fitbit, Inc.

• Suunto Oy

• Nike, Inc.

• Garmin International, Inc.

Key Target Audience

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) (end-user application or electronic product manufacturers)

• Technology investors, Research and Consulting Firms

• Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

• Consumer electronics manufacturers and manufacturing equipment suppliers

• Government bodies, such as regulating authorities

• Healthcare-related product manufacturers

• Investors and Venture Capitalist

• Wearable electronics technology platform developers

• Luxury clothing and accessory manufacturers

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Wearable technology market have been mentioned below

Base year-2018

Estimated year-2019

Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

Scope of the report:

This research report segments the Wearable technology market based on product, application and geography.

Global Wearable Technology Market, By Product

• Smart Clothing & Smart Glasses

• Sleep Sensors

• Smart Watches

• Activity Monitors

• Augmented Reality (AR) Headsets

• Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs)

• Heart Rate Monitors (HRMs)

• Drug Delivery Devices

• Hand Worn Terminals

• Wearable Patches

• Jewelries

Global Wearable Technology Market, By Application

• Healthcare& Medical

• Infotainment

• Fitness & Wellness

• Industrial & Military

• Safety & Security

• Fashion & Lifestyle

Global Wearable Technology Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

