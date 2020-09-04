Quantum Dots Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

The quantum dots market is expected to register a CAGR of over 61.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

Cadmium-based quantum dots (QDs) are in trends which have the advantage of broad UV excitation, narrow emission, bright photoluminescence (PL), and high photostability, which make them fine applications in bio-imaging, electroluminescence (EL) and photovoltaic (PV) devices, catalytic hydrogen production, sensors, etc.

Quantum dots market are evolving year by year with newer technological innovations in production and application aspects. Quantum dots in biosensors are used in various field, such as quantum dot biosensors for diagnostics and quantum dot fluorescent biosensors. The growth is rising due to the use of applications of quantum dots in composites, solar cells, medical devices, displays, etc.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392629/quantum-dots-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=21

The prominent players in the Quantum Dots Market are:

Nanosys Inc., NN-Labs LLC, Ocean NanoTech, Quantum Materials Corporation, Osram Licht AG, Nanoco Group, Nanophotonica, UbiQD, Inc, Navillum Nanotechnologies, Quantum Solutions Inc.

Market Overview-

– Demand of Quantum dots in high quality display devices is a key driver for the market. A widespread practical application is using quantum dot enhancement film (QDEF) layer to improve the LED backlighting in LCD TV’s. By using quantum dots one gets rid of all the in-between-colors. By generating these pure colors a much wider color gamut, as well as enhanced energy efficiency of an LCD TV, is achieved.

– Demand for energy efficient solutions is driving the market. Nanomaterial-based white-light-emitting diodes (LEDs) exhibits a record luminous efficiency of 105 lumens per watt. With further development, the new LEDs could reach efficiencies over 200 lumens per watt, making them a promising energy-efficient lighting source for homes, offices and televisions with the help of quantum dots solution.

– Quantum dots market gives a potential drawback when used in biological applications due to their large physical size, by which they cannot diffuse across cellular membranes. The delivery process may actually be dangerous for the cell and even result in destroying it. In other cases a QD may be toxic for the cell and inappropriate for any biological application, which is a key restraint for the market.

Key Industry Trends-

LED Penetration to Enhance the Market Growth

– With increasing led penetration in lighting market, the quantum dots market is growing due to its high-efficiency and color-saturated displays. It is increasingly becoming popular in the consumer electronics segment, such as LED TV’s which absorb and emit light in pure colors, as much as four times brighter than any other display technology in the world.

– In agriculture, it is possible to produce light-converting coatings, which is expected to increase yield and the speed of ripening of fruit plants in greenhouses. Dutch farmers have started adopting more of indoor farming, and they are able to grow more food, faster, and in a smaller space, with advanced greenhouses using LED lights.

– Colloidal quantum-dot LED with quantum and power conversion efficiencies in the infrared range has proven that these devices can also be integrated in inorganic solar cells and may lead to even higher efficiencies. This triggered a vast number of applications including surveillance, night vision, environmental monitoring and spectroscopy.

– In May, 2018, Osram Licht AG company increased the efficiency of green LEDs by 40%, which leads to longer battery life for fitness trackers, since the significant drop in light output exhibited by green LEDs has often been the cause of efficiency problems and high costs in customer applications.

Get Exclusive Discount at-

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392629/quantum-dots-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/discount?source=MW&Mode=21

Asia-Pacific to Execute a Significant Growth Rate

– The quantum dots market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest during the forecast period. Due to the inclination of consumers to adopt technologically advanced products and various universities and organizations in this region are involved in R&D of the QD technology, specifically in the display market.

– Surging demand from optoelectronics and solar energy applications is also the key growth factor for this geography. Due to unique optical properties such as high quantum yield, emission tenability, narrow emission band, and optical stability is making quantum dots preferred materials for display and lighting solutions.

– In the coming years there is an increasing demand for quantum dots display in the regions of Asia-Pacific, especially in China which is expected to drive the market for more quantum dots display. Increasing of TV, monitor and smartphone industry expenditures with the introduction of new products is increasing the adoption of quantum dots display, which will enhance the quantum dots market.

Competitive Landscape

– April 2019 – Leading American cadmium-free quantum dot and nanomaterials manufacturer Quantum Materials Corp. produced a 100% cadmium-free 55 inch QDX quantum dot display technology that achieves an industry-leading 95% Rec. This superior level of performance is achieved by utilizing the Company’s proprietary quantum dot enhanced film while eliminating the costly barrier film previously necessary for QD-based display designs.

– Feb 2019 – Nanosys demonstrated breakthrough quantum efficiency for heavy metal-free red, green and blue QDEL devices, and has successfully printed displays using ink jet technology in their labs. This will be the advancements in next-generation quantum dot technology.

The key insights of the Quantum Dots Market report:

─The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Quantum Dots market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

─The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

─The Quantum Dots market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2020 market shares for key vendors.

─The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

─The report estimates 2020-2024 market development trends of Quantum Dots Market.

─Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

─The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Quantum Dots Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Buy Now This Report at

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/08071392629?mode=su?source=MW&Mod=21

Finally, this Quantum Dots report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Quantum Dots product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]