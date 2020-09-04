Protective Coatings Market Research 2020 by Industry Growth, Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture, Industry Share Report, Status, Regional Outlook and Global Forecast to 2026

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Egyptian Protective Coatings including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Egyptian Protective Coatings investments from 2020 till 2023.

The Egyptian protective coatings market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.1% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). The end-user segment of the market is expected to be dominated by the infrastructure sector. The water-borne is likely to be the fastest growing segment, based on technology.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, H.B. Fuller Company., Hempel, Jotun A/S, Kansai Paint Co.,LTD, KAPCI Coatings, MIDO Coatings, Nippon Paints, PACHIN, PPG Industries, RPM International, SCIB

Key Market Trends

Shift toward Environment-friendly Coatings is set to propel the Market Growth

Environment-friendly coating has become a significant and inevitable part of the coating industry. Increasing regulations, related to the use of paints and coatings, have led many countries in MEA, including Egypt, to shift from solvent-based coatings to water-based coatings. The water-based coating virtually emits no VOC and is one of the safest options for the environment and human health. Moreover, this type of coating is quite cost effective. The aforementioned shift is expected to, in turn, help the protective paints & coatings market in the country to witness a healthy growth.

Infrastructure Segment to Account for the Largest Market Share, by End User, During the Forecast Period

The growth of infrastructure coatings is closely linked to the construction activities of railroads and bridges in the region. The total infrastructure segment is estimated to cover over one-third of the total market. Recently, Egypt has been receiving significant investments from countries, like China, to improve its existing infrastructure. In 2016, it received about USD 15 billion to improve the infrastructure pertaining to the energy and power sector. The Egyptian parliament also approved a new investment law in May 2017, which is set to attract foreign and domestic investment. All the aforementioned factors are anticipated to help infrastructure to be a dominating end-user segment during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Egyptian and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Egyptian Protective Coatings Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2023 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

