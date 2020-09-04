South America Subsea Production And Processing System Market Rising Demand Trends And Business Outlook 2020 To 2025 | Baker Hughes A GE Company, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the South America Subsea Production And Processing System including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for South America Subsea Production And Processing System investments from 2020 till 2023.

Brazil dominates offshore activity in the region. To raise the investments in exploration & production activity, Brazil has introduced liberal policies to invite the operators from the private sector. The offshore activity in other countries, like Guyana, Colombia, and Trinidad & Tobago, is also expected to gain momentum. The growing investments and increasing offshore activities in the region are expected to drive the market, during the forecast period.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Baker Hughes A GE Company, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, National OilWell Varco, Weatherford International Inc., amongst others.

Market Scenario:

Major Offshore Discoveries in the Region Provide an Opportunity for the Market

During 2015-17, three major oil discoveries were made in Guyana. All of the three discoveries are deepwater discoveries, and cumulatively, estimated to hold about 2 billion barrels equivalent of oil & gas, which has made Guyana’s offshore fields one of the most promising deepwater plays in the world. As of March 2018, the commercial production from these reserves has not started, but the operating companies, like Repsol and Tullow oil, have announced plans to develop the blocks. The government of Guyana has also announced the investment of USD 500 million to build processing facilities and oil services base to encourage the offshore activity. BP has also announced two offshore discoveries in Trinidad and Tobago. BP expects these discoveries to support its gas production in the country, during the forecast period. The large discoveries, growing investments from private investors, and assistance from the governments are expected to drive the offshore exploration activity in the region, which provides opportunities for offshore commercial drilling and production activity, and in turn for the subsea production and processing system market.

Competitive Landscape

March 2017: Statoil ASA and Petrobras reached an agreement regarding the exploration and production activity in Roncador oil field in Brazil. According to the agreement, Statoil will acquire 25% interest in the oil field from Petrobras. The total consideration includes an initial payment of USD 2.35 billion and up to USD 550 million of additional contingent payment

