Seismic Services Market Share, Size 2020 Global Industry Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2026 | Agile Seismic Llc, Bgp Inc., Cgg Sa, Petroleum Geo-Services Asa, Fugro Nv

The Global Seismic Services Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report focused on market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Seismic Services Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2020-2023 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Seismic Services are witnessing strong demand from activities ranging from exploration and production to monitoring reservoir life, hydraulic fracturing, waste injection, underground gas storage and mining, and others. In order to cater to growing needs, advanced seismic technologies are evolving, and can provide seismic images with high clarity, and deliver with the utmost speed, efficiency, and HSE sensitivity. The seismic services market is now witnessing a steady growth in the 4D survey technology and multi-client seismic projects across the globe. North America dominated the global market for seismic services, with almost 23% of the market share in 2016, and it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the global Seismic Services market are:

Agile Seismic Llc, Bgp Inc., Cgg Sa, Petroleum Geo-Services Asa, Fugro Nv, Geokinetics Inc., Halliburton Co., Ion Geophysical Corporation, Polarcus Limited, Saexploration Holdings Inc., Schlumberger Ltd, Seabird Exploration Plc, Sigma Cubed Inc., Tgs Nopec Geophysical Co Asa, Wgp Group Ltd, Spectrum Asa

Top of FormReport Coverage

Quest for Shale Gas – Driving the Seismic Services Market

Globally, tapping the vast unconventional shale gas reserves has emerged as an answer to the growing energy needs. Encouraged by the US shale gas boom, countries across the globe with vast shale reserves, such as Canada, Argentina, China, Brazil, and others, have undertaken encouraging steps to increase oil & gas production from shale formations. However, shale gas extraction remains a complicated process, which requires high-precision seismic survey to make an accurate description of the reservoir characteristics, and distribution pattern of shale gas sweet spots. Furthermore, the need to develop reserves of oil and gas, from shale formation, requires the use of oilfield chemicals for hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling processes. This supports the need for seismic services, due to HSE sensitivity as well. Thus, the demand for seismic services is expected to remain high during the forecast period, due to a large number of scheduled shale gas exploration and development activities across the globe.

Key Developments in the Market

January 2018: The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate confirmed the successful acquisition of around 4,500 kilometers of 2D seismic data around Gardarbank High by the WG Columbus vessel.

January 2018: Lekoil will acquire 197 square kilometers of 3D seismic data at the Otakikpo Marginal Field in OML 11, in the Niger Delta, to update the existing 2D coverage.

December 2017: ExxonMobil to evaluate offshore Mauritania blocks.

October 2017: Searcher Seismic announced airborne survey over Gulf of Papua, covering 60,700 square kilometers.

September 2017: India to acquire seismic data of 48,000 line kilometers to boost oil, gas output..

Furthermore, Global Seismic Services Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

─Manufacture Analysis — Generation of this Global Seismic Services Industry is tested about applications, types, and regions with price analysis of players that are covered.

─Sales & Revenue Assessment — Revenue, sales are planned for this Seismic Services market, including with various essentials along yet another facet is assessed in this section for foremost regions.

─Supply and Effectiveness — In continuation using earnings, this section studies consumption, and global Seismic Services market. This area also sheds light on the variance between ingestion and distribution. Export and Seismic Services significance data are provided in this part.

─Competitors — In this section, key players have been studied depending on product portfolio, their Seismic Services market company profile, volume, price, price, and earnings.

─Investigations and Analysis — Seismic Services market analysis aside from business, the information, and supply, contact information from manufacturers, consumers and providers can also be presented. Additionally, a feasibility study to asset and SWOT analysis for endeavors have been contained.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

