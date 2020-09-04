Robo-Advisory Software Market Explored In the Latest Research by Key Player AdvisorEngine, Empirica, InvestCloud, Mangosteen BCC, Nummularii, Oranj, PINTEC

Robo-advisory software systematizes client portfolios for registered investment advisors (RIAs), banks, and financial brokers. These applications are designed to lower client management and acquisition costs for brokers and grow the ease with which finance professionals can manage their client accounts, mainly ones with less investable assets.

The report aims to provide an overview of robo-advisory software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size. The global robo-advisory software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading robo-advisory software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the robo-advisory software market.

The List of Companies: AdvisorEngine Inc., Empirica, InvestCloud, Inc., Mangosteen BCC Pte Ltd. (Bambu), Nummularii, Oranj, PINTEC, Profile Software, Scalable Capital Limited, Techrules

Automation of investment portfolio creation is one of the major factors driving the growth of the Robo-advisory software market. Moreover, providing issue investment advice based on market data is another factor anticipated to boost the growth of the Robo-advisory software market.

The global robo-advisory software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, organization size. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as web based, cloud based. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The report analyzes factors affecting robo-advisory software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the robo-advisory software market in these regions.

