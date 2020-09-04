Global Retail Analytics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Retail Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 48.53 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Retail Analytics assist organizations to identify potential prospect by understanding customer’s preferences and market trends by information gathering and assessment of data across the entire value chain and improves businesses by understanding inventory demands in real time and serve consumers in a better way and providing new and faster ways to identify product and channel preferences.

Global Retail Analytics Market is segmented by component, organization size, business function, deployment model, application, end user, and geography. The component segment is bifurcated as software and service. Organization size segment is bifurcated as SMEs, large enterprises. Large enterprises segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of analytics solutions, which enables retailers to make a quick and effective business decision based on real-time data. Business function segment is divided into finance, sales, marketing, supply chain, and store operations. Various applications covered under the scope of the report are merchandising analysis, pricing analysis, customer management, performance analysis, yield analysis, inventory analysis, and others. Deployment mode segment is classified as on-premises and on-demand. Private cloud segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Increased rate of adoption as compared to a public cloud and hybrid cloud will fuel the Private cloud segment growth. An end-user segment is bifurcated as online and offline. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The increasing use of data-intensive platforms and rapid adoption of social media are trending the overall Global Retail Analytics Market. However, high initial setup costs will restrain the market growth. North America is expected to lead the Retail Analytics Market in forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Technological advancement and availability of high working capital at the disposal of several retailers in this region will fuel the Retail Analytics Market in North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Global Retail Analytics Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Retail Analytics Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the component, organization size, business function, deployment model, application, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Retail Analytics Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions.

Research Methodology:

The Global Retail Analytics Market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Retail Analytics Market

Key Players in the Global Retail Analytics Market Are:

• Microsoft

• Angoss

• 1010data

• Qlik

• SAS Institute

• Bridgei2i

• SAP

• Microstrategy

• Information Builders

• Fujitsu

• Manthan

• Oracle

• IBM

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Retailers

• Third-party providers

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

• Small, medium, and large-sized enterprises

• Professional service providers

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Retail Analytics Market based on component, organization size, business function, deployment model, application, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Retail Analytics Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Retail Analytics Market, By Organization Size:

• SMES

• Large Enterprises

Global Retail Analytics Market, By Component:

• Software

• Service

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Global Retail Analytics Market, By Deployment Model:

• On-Premises

• On-Demand

Global Retail Analytics Market, By Business Function:

• Finance

• Sales

• Marketing

• Supply Chain

• Store Operations

Global Retail Analytics Market, By Application:

• Merchandising Analysis

• Pricing Analysis

• Customer Management

• Performance Analysis

• Yield Analysis

• Inventory Analysis

• Others

Global Retail Analytics Market, By End-User:

• Online

• Offline

Global Retail Analytics Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Retail Analytics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Retail Analytics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Retail Analytics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Retail Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Retail Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Retail Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Retail Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Retail Analytics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Retail Analytics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Retail Analytics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Retail Analytics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

