Global Online Bus Ticket Service Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Type, Application and Region.

Global Online Bus Ticket Service Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at an 11% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Online bus ticketing services provide a comprehensive solution for travelers to find, compare, and book tickets online in real-time, along with travel updates and alerts relative to the trip, facilitating an enhanced travel experience to travelers across the world.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the online bus ticketing service market globally. To calculate the market size, the online bus ticket service report considers the service revenue created through the online booking of bus tickets. Intercity bus services are express, over-the-road, long-distance, or highway bus or coach services used to travel major distances with less frequent stops in cities or towns. The growing demand for intercity travel modes drives the demand for online bus ticketing services as online ticketing offers users the convenience of booking tickets from anywhere at any time.

Therefore, companies facilitating bus travel services are progressively focusing on expanding their business to reach a wider customer base. Such as, in October 2019, Railyatri, an Indian travel marketplace, announced plans to increase its ‘IntrCity’ bus service in India and create a multi-modal intercity transportation solution for passengers by increasing its fleet from 65 to 2,000 with an investment of up to US$ XX million over the next two years.

The report on global online bus ticket service market provides segments such as type, application and region. Based on application, the tourism segment is projected to witness instrumental growth because of the increasing demand for travel and tourism services. The tourism industry is prosperous with technological innovation, also to improvements in economic conditions. The early adoption of evolving trends plays a vital role by modernizing and capturing the market over new technologies, new destinations, and means of transport, prominent to a shift in the industry.

North America is expected to hold a major XX% market share in the online bus ticketing market on account of the flourishing travel and tourism industry. Economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico are prominent growth contributors in the region. According to the US Department of Commerce, the US is the highest attraction for many world travelers, with most overseas visitors arriving from Europe and Asia. Additionally, with rising cross-border travelling by travel enthusiasts, the demand for intercity bus transportation between major towns and cities is increasing the region.

The report offers a recent development in the global market for online bus ticket service like in November 2018, Busbud announced a partnership with Greyhound in Western Canada, with Alberta and British Columbia; the company aims to propose an alternative travel solution to Canadians and international travelers as Greyhound Canada cancelled all of its Canadian routes towards the west of Ontario.

In July 2018, MakeMyTrip invested in Bitla Software Private Limited, a travel-focused technology provider, to offer an extensive suite of technology products and solutions for the bus and hotel supplier ecosystem and successively, strengthen its market position.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Online Bus Ticket Service Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Online Bus Ticket Service Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Online Bus Ticket Service Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Online Bus Ticket Service Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Online Bus Ticket Service Market

Global Online Bus Ticket Service Market, By Type

• Mobile application

• Desktop

Global Online Bus Ticket Service Market, By Application

• Tourism travel

• Business travel

• Others

Global Online Bus Ticket Service Market, By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Online Bus Ticket Service Market

• Busbud, Inc.

• BusOnlineTicket.com

• Omio (GoEuro)

• GotoBus.com

• MakeMyTrip

• Wanderu

• redBus.in

• Buupass.com

• Megabus

• Flixmobility

• GoEuro

• AbhiBus

• ClearTrip

• Paytm Bus Booking

• Travelyaari

• TicketGoose

• MyBusTickets

• eTravelSmart

• VIA

• SRS Travels

