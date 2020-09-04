Global Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, End User and Region

Global Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Market Definition

Night vision surveillance cameras have the ability to record images or videos in low-light conditions. These cameras provide surveillance capabilities used in the protection of people, assets, and systems.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The global night vision surveillance cameras market research report provides an in-depth analysis of drivers, restrain factors, challenges and future opportunities about the market. The growing requirement for advanced surveillance technology is the major driving factor behind the growth of market. Increasing security concerns in public sector could drive the growth of market. The benefits such as low-light level sensitivity, enhanced visible imaging, best recognition and identification performance, high resolution, low power and cost and ability to identify people in low-light are driving the growth of night vision surveillance cameras market.

Furthermore, growing demand of night vision cameras in automotive vehicles application is also improving the growth of market.

The low quality of the images and videos by night vision cameras could hamper the growth of market. Major restrain factor such as fog, smoke and dust could hamper the growth of market. Aiming through transparent obstacles such as window glass, which cannot identify the temperature difference of the object behind it, is the restrain factor in the growth of market.

Global Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, wireless night vision cameras segment is expected to dominate the market and grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The installation process of wireless night vision cameras is very easy for the existing network. It reduces the cost of different wires required for installation. This cameras can be accessed through any internet capable devices such as computer, personal digital notepads and smartphones. They are widely used in the public and residential infrastructure and in military and defense applications.

By end user, military and defense segment is expected to dominate the market owing to avoid the incidents of terror strikes. In addition with terror strikes increasing concerns about road accidents, criminal activities, natural disaster and more could drive the growth of market over the forecast period. In military ground transport vehicles such as trucks, tanks and armored personnel carriers are need to operate in total darkness, their drivers can employ Enhanced Vision Systems (EVS) featuring short wave infrared illumination and sensors unlimited short wave infrared night vision camera systems to navigate covertly in hostile territory.

Global Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held largest market share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US hold the largest market share in the region owing to the large military and defense requirements. High investment by the government in military and defense security applications is driving the growth of market in the region.

Furthermore, growing security related concerns amongst the public and residential area is driving the growth of market. In addition, wildlife observation at night in by night vision cameras is boosting the growth of market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market

Global Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market, By Type

• Wired Night Vision Cameras

• Wireless Night Vision Cameras

Global Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market, By End User

• Military and Defense

• Industrial

• Public and Residential Infrastructure

• Transportation

• Research

• Others

Global Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market, Key Players

• Axis Communications

• BAE Systems

• FLIR Systems

• Hikvision Digital Technology

• L-3 Communications Holdings

• Pelco

• Raytheon

• Robert Bosch

• Samsung Electronics

• Honeywell

• Defender

• Obzerv Technologies

• NETGEAR

• D-Link

