Global Network Emulator Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Application, Vertical, and Region.

The network emulation is a testing technique to implement real applications over a virtual network. This is unlike from network simulation where purely mathematical models of traffic, network models, channels and protocols are applied. Network emulators offer such an environment in the virtual format for network performance and security testing, which can make certain the safety of networks and devices in any complicated condition. The network emulators assist organizations to troubleshoot, design networks, test application performance, and optimize network performance. These reasons drive the network emulator market.

Network emulator application type is SD-WAN networks typically connect corporate head office and data centers with local offices and Software as a Service (SaaS)-based applications through multiple Wide Area Network (WAN) links. While SD-WANs are capable of increasing the capacity and performance of the networks they manage, mission-critical applications depend on them to function properly. Thorough testing proves vital in selecting and configuring the right system for specific network conditions, application mix, and budget.

Based on the vertical segment, the telecommunication segment is dominating the market for network emulator during the forecast period. The rise in the number of connected devices has generated an unprecedented demand for bandwidth for these devices. The network operators are essential to transform their network for continual optimization, to facilitate capacity reallocation and up-gradation, to meet the growing bandwidth demand for advanced services and cost optimization for delivering services.

North America comprises developed countries, like the US and Canada. These countries have invested significantly in Research and Development (R&D) activities. The network emulator market in North America is highly competitive, as countries such as the US and Canada are focused on R&D and innovation. These countries are early adopters of technologies in various verticals. The US and Canada are also the top countries in retail, financial services, banking, and other industries, such as transportation and developed. The US is expected to have the highest market share among all the countries in the market during the forecast period. It is a technologically advanced country with strong regulations for various verticals.

Scope of the Global Network Emulator Market

Global Network Emulator Market, By Vertical

• Telecommunication

• Government and Defense

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Others

Global Network Emulator Market, By Applications

• Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN)

• Cloud

• Internet of Things

• Others

Global Network Emulator Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Network Emulator Market

• Spirent Communications

• Apposite Technologies

• iTrinegy

• Polaris Networks

• PacketStorm

• Aukua

• Calnex

• SolarWinds

• Interworking Labs

• GigaNet Systems

• SCALABLE Network Technologies

• Valid8

• Tetcos

• W2BI

