Global Mobile Ticketing Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Application and Region.

Global Mobile Ticketing Market was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 18 % during the forecast period.

Global Mobile Ticketing Market Overview:

Mobile tickets can be obtained via secure mobile applications, voice calls, through text messages, online and WAP pages. Recognized as an appropriate, simple and new ways to purchase tickets, the global mobile ticketing market is anticipated to witness optimistic growth over forecasted timespan (2020-20207). The trends such a rapid increase in adoption of smart technologies has further boosted demand for mobile ticketing globally. Growing inclination of customers towards use of technology in order to obtain, validate order, and buy tickets conveniently has expected to result improvement in demand for mobile ticketing market in the forecasted years. In addition, lower distribution and production costs against traditional ticketing channels based on paper will further accelerate growth of the market in estimated duration. The report presents the analysis of Global Mobile Ticketing Market with regards to different segments, geography and role of several small & large companies in the market. At the same time the report study has also analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Mobile Ticketing Market Dynamics:

Mobile ticketing applications can be easily installed and operated in smartphones. In addition, extensive utilization of smartphones has absolutely impacted growth of the global mobile ticketing market. This trend is prospective to continue in the forecasted years as it provides ease of use, in detail & latest information, no queuing and no need to commute to the ticketing counter due to busy lifestyle. Additionally, companies are expected to gradually partner with ticketing agents on large scale to develop online portals for customers for convenient log in at any place and time for booking tickets online. Such factors are expressively driving demand for the global mobile ticketing market during forecasted timespan. Increasing urbanization across developed and developing countries have supplemented the growth of the market. Several companies have recognized the provision of an online portal to book tickets for movies or hotels over the internet in order to digitally transform operations. Due to a busy lifestyle, people don’t have sufficient time to physically travel to a certain location to book tickets for airline, bus, train, and movie or for any other entertainment or recreational activity.

Factors hampering the global market growth are interrupted internet connectivity and lack of awareness or improper knowledge about applications. The lack of awareness amongst not only in end users but among the vendors also about how to use apps to access and book tickets through the internet is the major challenge for market growth. On other side, a large number of consumers or end users are unwilling to use ticketing apps, due to the sensitivity that their personal details and secrete banking information may be misused or stolen if entered online. Besides, most of smartphone manufacturers offer devices with pre-installed ticketing apps. Yet, the process of registering the app and providing personal information in order to initiate these apps on smartphones is difficult and time consuming. Likewise, language barriers and the mobile app user interface not being very user friendly in some mobile devices are an extra factor expected to hamper the market growth in forecasted period.

Global Mobile Ticketing Market Segmentation Analysis:

In terms of revenue generation, the travel tickets segment is likely to be the most favourable segment by application in the global mobile ticketing market over the forecast period. The rising tourism all over the world is the major factor contributing to the global Mobile Ticketing market. Travel ticket segment was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and expected to grow at XX% during forecasted duration and reach US$ XX MN by 2027. By application type the entertainment tickets segment is expected to grow at healthy CAGR XX% during forecast period. In 2019, the travel ticket segment was valued at almost US$ XX Mn and is likely to witness a sound growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. The growing attraction for entertainment, convenience provided and time saving facilities offered by mobile ticketing are attributed to market growth. Similarly, all the segments and their sub segments with their current market share, expected growth percentage, factors boosting & hampering the growth and region wise anticipated market share during the each year in forecast period along with their graphical representation are illustrated in the report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Mobile Ticketing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Mobile Ticketing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Mobile Ticketing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobile Ticketing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Mobile Ticketing Market Report:

Global Mobile Ticketing Market, By Application

• Travel Ticket

o Airline Tickets

o Railway Tickets

o Bus Tickets

o Others

• Entertainment Tickets

• Hotels Booking

• Others

Global Mobile Ticketing Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Mobile Ticketing Market

• Inmodo AB,

• Masabi Ltd.,

• Gemalto N.V.,

• Margento B.V.,

• Digital Management, Inc.,

• ShowClix Inc.,

• Moovel Group GmbH,

• Rapid Systems, Inc.,

• AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl,

• Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Mobile Ticketing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Mobile Ticketing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Mobile Ticketing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Mobile Ticketing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Mobile Ticketing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mobile Ticketing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Mobile Ticketing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mobile Ticketing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Mobile Ticketing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Mobile Ticketing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Mobile Ticketing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

