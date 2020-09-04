Global Mobile Robotics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Navigation Type, End User and Region.

Global Mobile Robotics Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Market Definition

A mobile robotics is a system, which is controlled by software that uses sensors and many other technologies to move around its environment and identify its surroundings. It is the combination of artificial intelligence and physical robotic elements such as tracks, wheels and legs.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand of various robotics technologies is the major driving factor behind the growth of market. The report covers the detailed analysis about drivers and restrains by regions and applications. Mobile robotics delivers some benefits such as increased flexibility, increased safety, quick implementation, ability to scale and easy movement between facilities are driving the growth of market and report presents in-depth analysis of these benefits which will help reader to understand the market driving factors. Furthermore, increasing adoption of mobile robotics in domestic applications and demand for warehouse automation are boosting the market growth.

Nevertheless, high capital investment is the major retrain factor that could hamper the growth of market. Also mobile robotics has some downsides such as limitations on load size, requirement of large amounts of stockkeeping units (SKUs) to operate at the high level and continued challenges with wireless connections between the robot and information endpoint could hinder the growth of market. Furthermore, lack of high level interfacing and safety concerns while working with humans are the challenges in the mobile robotics market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/54862

Global Mobile Robotics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By navigation type, unmanned ground vehicles segment is dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. It is a vehicle that operates while in contact with the ground and without human presence. These vehicles used in many applications where it may be problematic, unsafe, or impossible to have a human operator present. UGVs are widely used in domestic and industrial applications, which driving the growth of market.

By end user, industrial, aerospace and defence segment are dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. In industrial applications UGVs are used for manufacturing operations such as for transporting materials. Aerospace manufacturing companies use UG vehicles for precision positioning and transporting heavy, bulky pieces between manufacturing stations, which are less time-consuming than using large cranes and can keep people from engaging with dangerous areas. NASA’s Mars Exploration Rover project includes two UGVs named as Spirit and Opportunity. Additionally, military segment is also expected to grow at high CAGR owing to its applications such as explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) such as landmines, loading heavy items, and repairing ground conditions under enemy fire. The military is using UGV technology to develop mobile robots outfitted with machine guns and grenade launchers that may replace soldiers.

Global Mobile Robotics Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are dominated the market. This is owing to the high adoption of mobile robotics in military and aerospace applications in the region.

In March 2020, Fetch Robotics, a leader in cloud robotics and on-demand automation, announced the immediate availability of Workflow Builder, which is company’s new drag-and-drop development toolkit that allows shippers to implement flexible automation in existing manufacturing, distribution and fulfilment facilities without the time, expense, and inflexibility of fixed automation or traditional autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Mobile Robotics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Mobile Robotics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Mobile Robotics Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobile Robotics Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/54862

The Scope of Global Mobile Robotics Market

Global Mobile Robotics Market, By Navigation Type

• Unmanned Ground Vehicles

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

• Unmanned Surface Vehicles

• Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

Global Mobile Robotics Market, By End User

• Industrial

• Military

• Aerospace and Defense

• Mining

• Agriculture

• Logistics and Warehouse

• Medical and Healthcare

Global Mobile Robotics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Mobile Robotics Market, Key Players

• iRobot Corporation

• Honda Motor Co

• Denso Corporation

• KUKA Robotics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Harvest Automation

• FANUC Ltd

• Epson America

• Universal Robots

• Yaskawa Motoman Robotics

• Fetch Robotics

• Clearpath Robotics

• Nugenix

• SMP robotics

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Mobile Robotics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Mobile Robotics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Mobile Robotics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Mobile Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Mobile Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mobile Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Mobile Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mobile Robotics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Mobile Robotics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Mobile Robotics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Mobile Robotics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Mobile Robotics Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-mobile-robotics-market/54862/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com