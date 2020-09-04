Global Magic Wall Interactive Surface Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component Type, Application and Region.

Global Magic Wall Interactive Surface Market was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Magic wall interactive surface is an advanced gesture tracking software, which interact through the touch of a finger. It is the tool which allows multiple users to access its surface.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The growing demand of smart devices such as smart white boards, interactive boards and screen tables, smart technology in gaming and educational sector are the major growth drivers of the market. Also, it offers features like large size, high resolution, touch sensitivity and multi user capability, which are increasing the demand for magic wall interactive surface. It also deliver the benefits like faster access, easy use process and space saving ability. On the other hand, the expensive cost of LCD and LED display, lack of technical expertise are expected to limit the growth in the market.

Global Magic Wall Interactive Surface Market: Segmentation Analysis

By component type, magic wall interactive surface market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware segment is dominating the market. An increasing demand of hardware devices such as camera, emitting devices, acquisition devices, displays and processing units is expected to grow the market during forecast period. An Introduction of advanced gesture tracking software is dominating the market as it uses 3D module based algorithm, skeletal based algorithm and appearance based algorithm.

By application, healthcare and educational industry are dominating the magic wall interactive surface market. Rising adoption of interactive walls and tablets in hospitality sector is results into the growth of market. Also, an increase in demand of smart whiteboard in education sector is driving the growth. Currently, most of the educational organizations are preferring interactive wall surface over traditional tools and also used to create educational toys, which are expected to provide opportunity for the growth of the market during forecast period.

Global Magic Wall Interactive Surface Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America is dominating the magic wall interactive surface market and is expected that region will maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the dominating countries owing to the presence of several entertainment industries which are adopting the latest technologies related with interactive wall. Country based organizations are introducing the new technologies related with gesture tracking software. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. An increase in disposal income and a shift in consumer preference towards the standard living among population are expected to drive the growth in the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Magic Wall Interactive Surface Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding the Global Magic Wall Interactive Surface Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Magic Wall Interactive Surface Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Magic Wall Interactive Surface Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Magic Wall Interactive Surface Market

Global Magic Wall Interactive Surface Market, By Component Type

• Hardware

Camera

Emitting devices

Display

Others

• Software

Global Magic Wall Interactive Surface Market, By Application

• Home entertainment

• Advertising

• Digital signage

• Healthcare

• Education

• Corporate

• Architecture

Global Magic Wall Interactive Surface Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• MEA and Africa

Global Magic Wall Interactive Surface Market, Key Players

• Ubi Interactive

• Touch Magix

• Vertigo Systems GmbH

• Sony

• Reactrix Systems

• Microsoft

• Planar Systems

• GestureTek

• Envision Group

• WSI

• Ideum

• Luminvision

• Futurevisuals

• The Walt Disney

• Utouch

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Magic Wall Interactive Surface Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Magic Wall Interactive Surface Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Magic Wall Interactive Surface Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Magic Wall Interactive Surface Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Magic Wall Interactive Surface Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Magic Wall Interactive Surface Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Magic Wall Interactive Surface Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Magic Wall Interactive Surface by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Magic Wall Interactive Surface Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Magic Wall Interactive Surface Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Magic Wall Interactive Surface Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

