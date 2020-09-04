Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Technology, Application, End-Use, and Geography

Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market was valued at US$ 2.94 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 50.35 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 42.63% during forecast period.

Advanced indoor positioning and indoor navigation devices and solutions confirm better connectivity, access, and indoor navigation. Moreover, these devices and solutions will improve customer privacy and is estimated to bring in advancement in existing maps and navigation solutions and software.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/25418

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding indoor positioning and indoor navigation market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in indoor positioning and indoor navigation market.

Indoor positioning and indoor navigation system provide better connectivity, effective and quick access to exact location, indoor location-based services to deliver proximity marketing, and improved indoor navigation and routing, which are projected to drive the growth of the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market. Furthermore, increasing demand for the indoor positioning and indoor navigation devices and solutions among several venues such as shopping malls, hotels, airports, university buildings, hospitals, and other areas is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global market during the forecast period. However, one of the key challenges in the global indoor positioning and navigation market is security and privacy concerns of using these technologies.

Services segment to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to augmented adoption of cloud-based IoT services and increasing need for seamless integration of indoor positioning and indoor navigation devices. However, the software segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for innovative and cost-effective solutions and rising adoption of connected devices.

Retail segment is projected to highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of location-based technology & asset tracking in the retail industry. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to fastest growing market share during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of navigation system for impaired people and integration with electronic healthcare, and real-time location system providers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of positioning technology among retail, healthcare, logistics, public, and office spaces together with growing demand for real-time location systems & indoor location-based services in the Asia-Pacific countries. However, North America held the largest share in 2017, owing to surge in applications of indoor positioning and indoor navigation solutions among retail, public spaces, logistics & warehouses.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/25418

Scope of the Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market

Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market by Component

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market by Technology

• Ultra-Wideband Technology

• Bluetooth Low Energy

• Wi-Fi

• Others

Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market by Application

• Asset & Personnel Tracking

• Location-Based Analytics

• Navigation & Maps

• Others

Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market by End-Use

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Travel & Hospitality

• Office Spaces

• Public Spaces

• Logistics & Warehouses

• Others

Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market

• Apple Incorporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Broadcom

• Ericsson

• Microsoft

• Google Inc.

• Nokia Corporation

• Qualcomm-Atheros

• Motorola Solution Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Stmicroelectronics

• Siemens

• Spirent Communications PLC

• Aisle

• Nowon Technologies Pvt Ltd.

• Insiteo

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-indoor-positioning-and-indoor-navigation-market/25418/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com