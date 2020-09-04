Global WiFi as a Service Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –byService, Solution, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region.

Global WiFi as a Service Market was valued at US$ XXBn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XXBn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX%during a forecast period.

Major drivers of the Wi-Fi as a service market are remote troubleshooting, growing demand for centralized management, low capital expenditure, and reduced cost of ownership. Strong emphasis on employee empowerment, globalization of businesses and increasing need for digital mobility tools are driving the global market growth in future. Additionally, a rising number of medium-sized organizations are focusing on adopting WiFi as a service in order to gain improved agility and efficiency, end-to-end visibility fast deployment, labor management, and cost-effectiveness. It is ready to transform the logistics and transportation sector, particularly in mass transits.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Opportunities in the WiFi as a service market have increased thanks to demand for WiFi as a service in small and medium enterprises and the emergence of 802.11ax standard. However, cloud connectivity failure and data security issues are expected to hamper the growth of the WiFi as a service market during the forecast period. Data security and privacy concerns and lack of skilled personnel are some of the major challenges in the WiFi as a service market globally.

Small and medium enterprises segment is expected to account the highest market share during the forecast period since it will help to maximum productivity and to reduce operational costs in small and medium enterprises. .

The managed services segment is estimated to grow the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Enterprises opt for managed services to overcome the challenges of budget limits and technical expertise as managed service providers have skilled human resources, infrastructure, & also industry certifications.

North America held the largest market share in the Wi-Fi as a service market in 2017 followed by the Asia Pacific because of increasing government financial support. North America is the most lucrative market for Wi-Fi as a service thanks to favorable government policies and robust infrastructure. The Asia Pacific is expected to be a potential good market because of strong economic growth, rapidly increasing SMBs, and boom in enterprise networking. The APAC region may propel the demand in the global market in the near future owing to large-scale outsourcing of BPO/KPO operations in economies such as India, Malaysia, and China. Development of the Wi-Fi as a service in the IT infrastructure and rise in a number of cloud-based services may drive global Wi-Fi as a service market in Europe.

A key development in global WiFi as a service market: In Oct 2018, Huawei Technologies Co. propelled its high-accuracy wireless location solutions, AP4050DN-AOA Wi-Fi Access Point (AP) and AP4050DN-E AP to meet wireless access requirements of both, commercial and industrial areas.

Merger & acquisition, partnership, collaboration and product launch are some of the strategies used by players within the WiFi as a service market globally. The Cisco Meraki, a cloud-managed IT Company and a subsidiary of Cisco Systems, arrived into a partnership with Tech Data, a U.S-based multinational distribution company specializing in IT products and services. According to this partnership, Tech Data is anticipated to be a European distributor of Cisco Meraki. It is also expected to distribute Cisco Meraki Go Wi-Fi products through the European region. This partnership goal at enabling Cisco Meraki to enhance its position as a leader offering WiFi services for small and medium businesses.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global WiFi as a Service Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global WiFi as a Service Market.

Scope of the Global WiFi as a Service Market

Global WiFi as a Service Market, By Service

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Global WiFi as a Service Market, By Solution

• Access Points

• Wlan Controllers

• Wireless Hotspot Gateways

• Others

Global WiFi as a Service Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises

Global WiFi as a Service Market, By Vertical

• Education

• Retail

• Travel and Hospitality

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• IT and Telecom

• Transportation and Logistics

• Government and Public Sector

• Others

Global WiFi as a Service Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global WiFi as a Service Market

• Fujitsu

• Superloop

• iPass

• Cisco Systems

• Huawei Technologies Co.

• ARRIS

• Aerohive Networks

• Singtel

• Rogers Communications

• Telstra Corporation

• Viasat

• ADTRAN

• Aruba

• Extreme Networks

• Arista Networks

• Ubiquiti Networks

• Fortinet

• Riverbed Technology

• 4ipnet

• Edgecore Networks

• Mist Systems

• Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) International

• Allied Telesis

• LANCOM Systems

• D-Link Corporation

Global WiFi as a Service Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/30725

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com