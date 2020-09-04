Global Wireless Audio Devices Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Product, Technology, Application, and Geography

Global Wireless Audio Devices Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

A wireless audio device is electronic device which receives and transmits several sound signals with the aid of various technologies, like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, airplay, and others. A wireless audio device offers flexibility, connectivity, expandability, and convenience.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding wireless audio devices market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in wireless audio devices market.

Wireless technology has played a vital role in the growth of electronic devices and semiconductors. The demand for microphones, sound-bars, speakers, and headphones has considerably augmented over the last few years which has significantly boosted the wireless audio device market. Moreover, increasing adoption of mobile devices, and growing applications of wireless audio devices in the commercial sector including call centers, events, shows, and others are the important driving factors of the market. Augmented sales of audio systems have helped the audio industry to adapt according to consumers’ changing trends. Issues in delivering high-quality audio signals are estimated to pose a challenge to the wireless audio device market.

Home audio held the largest market share of the wireless audio devices market in 2017 owing to continuous technological innovations in home audio devices and rising consumer demand for high-performance home theatre experience owing to augmented disposable income. Moreover, consumer segment produced the highest revenue in the wireless audio devices market during the forecast period.

Bluetooth technology segment is estimated to largest market share in wireless audio devices market during the forecast period owing to features like easy connectivity, low energy consumption, and cost efficiency. Moreover, Bluetooth can faultlessly stream high-quality music through a temporary personal area network. Additionally, airplay technology segment is projected to highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising penetration of Apple devices such as iPod Touch, iPhone, iPad, and others.

North America generated the highest CAGR in global wireless audio devices market in 2017 owing to high disposable income of consumers and higher adoption of electronic devices. Advanced wireless technologies, such as AirPlay, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi coupled with high disposable income of consumers is projected to boost sales in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising economic growth and fast industrialization in countries such as India, China, Japan, and others.

Scope of the Global Wireless Audio Devices Market

Global Wireless Audio Devices Market by Product

• Speaker

• Sound bar

• Headset

• Headphone

• Microphone

Global Wireless Audio Devices Market by Technology

• Bluetooth

• Wi-Fi

• Airplay

• Others

Global Wireless Audio Devices Market by Application

• Home Audio

• Commercial

• Consumer

• Automotive

• Others

Global Wireless Audio Devices Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Wireless Audio Devices Market

• DEI Holdings Inc.

• Harman International Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Sony Corporation

• VOXX International Corporation

• Apple Inc.

• Beats Electronics

• Bose

• Samsung Electronics

• Altec Lansing

• Anvera

• Braven

• Denon Electronics

• Jawbone

• JVC Kenwood

Global Wireless Audio Devices Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/25690

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com