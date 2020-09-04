Global Education and Learning Analytics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, Components, End-User, Analytics types, Deployment Models, and Region.

Global Education and Learning Analytics Market was valued US$2.97 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Education and Learning Analytics Market is segmented into by application, component, end user, analytic type, deployment models and region. Application are divided into People acquisition and retention, Curriculum development and intervention, Performance management, Budget and finance management, Operations management, others. Component are splits into software and service. End users are classified as Academic and Enterprise. Analytic type are splits into Predictive analytics, Prescriptive analytics, and Descriptive analytics. Deployment model are classified as On-premises and Cloud. Geography wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Driving factors are education and learning analytics market are teachers are rapidly using online instructional technologies like interactive videos, simulations, artificial intelligence, and computer-based learning. Considering the online evaluation system, the formative assessments are becoming an inherent part of the online education system. However the hinder of education and learning analytics market is internet connectivity for online system. The important for data-driven decisions to improve education quality is increasing with the growing volume of student’s data generated from different systems, such as Virtual Learning Environment (VLE), Learning Management System (LMS), student information system, or a variety of library systems.

Based on the component, software segment outperforms the services segment and would see the maturation in the future owing to the higher adoption. So, professional services, such as consulting, and support and maintenance services, are expected to gain traction in the next 5 years.

On the basis of analytics type, Predictive analytics supplying insights on near future events based on exploration of past events. Predictive analytics emerged as a promising field, providing insights to students and teachers for adopting enhanced practices to improve good performance. However, predictive analytics helps students know whether the student is working in right direction to achieve the learning goals. Similarly, this type of analytics helps teachers identify students who are at-risk and need intervention to improve performance.

In terms of geography, North America is estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the market from 2018 to 2026, owing to the presence of a large number of solution vendors in the US.

Key players operating on the market are, IBM, TIBCO, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, MicroStrategy, Alteryx, Qlik, SABA software, Blackboard, Schoology, iSpring, G-Cube, Latitude CG, Mindflash, SkyPrep, Information Builders, Watershed Systems, Yellowfin, Enlit, LLC.

The scope of Global Education and Learning Analytics Market:

Global Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Application

• People acquisition and retention

• Curriculum development and intervention

• Performance management

• Budget and finance management

• Operations management

• Others.

Global Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Components

• Software

• Services

Global Education and Learning Analytics Market, by End-User

• Academic

• Enterprise

Global Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Analytics types

• Predictive analytics

• Prescriptive analytics

• Descriptive analytics

Global Education and Learning Analytics Market by Deployment Models

• On-premises

• Cloud-Based

Global Education and Learning Analytics Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

