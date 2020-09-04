Global Wireless Data Communication Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Type, Technology, Vertical, and Region.

Global Wireless Data Communication Market was valued US$ 947.72 Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2985.50 Mn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.81% during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Wireless data communication is the form of communication, which uses the radio spectrum over a physical medium. The wireless data communication services and systems represent a rapidly growing segment of the communication industry.

Global Wireless Data Communication Market, Dynamics:

The telecom sector is the most dynamic sector in terms of the technological breakthrough, which is resulting in improved consumer experience. The widespread deployment of 4G technology is one of the key drivers in the global wireless data communication market. The demand for reliable network for the continuous seamless connectivity is expected to drive the growth in the global wireless data communication market. An introduction of 5G technology is expected to transform the dynamics of the telecom sector. The 5th generation mobile networks are proposed next telecommunications standards, which aim at higher capacity allowing a higher density of mobile broadband users and massive machine communications. In addition, growth of wireless data communication systems and services are expected to help in enhancing the economic conditions in rural and remote areas, and stimulate new businesses by enabling access to markets.

However, technical issues concerning with the network connectivity and security are some of the factors, which are expected to limit global wireless data communication market during the forecast period.

Global Wireless Data Communication Market, Segment Analysis:

Cellar M2M segment is expected to contribute XX% share in the global wireless data communication market. An introduction of government policies are enabling a wider deployment of cellular M2M in the end-user industries like utilities, smart cities, automotive and healthcare. An increased standardisation for global remote provisioning and APIs, greater assurance of end-to-end security and deployment of sim-based user identity and consent management capabilities are expected to increase the demand for cellar m2m services. In addition, an extensive rollout of 4G and LTE networks are providing superior wireless data connectivity across the globe. The telematics and telemetry are witnessing as sources of greater operational efficiency and incremental revenues for the wireless data communication network. The mobile network operators are actively focusing on the expantion of their data service by delivering providing efficient data network services.

The Wi-Fi technology is expected to grow at XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2027). The growth in the global market is attributed to the rise in penetration of Wi-Fi enabled connected devices like smart refrigerators, smart TVs, washing machines, and others. The proliferation of Wi-Fi technology in consumer devices is permitting users to control the devices remotely, which is expected to increase the demand for Wi-Fi technology. It helps to reduce overall network cost of enterprises because of the hassle-free maintenance and easy accessibility. It also reduces the network wiring cost and delivers mobility to users over traditional wired networks

.

Global Wireless Data Communication Market, Regional Analysis:

North-America region is estimated to hold the US$ XX Mn value in the global wireless data communication market during the forecast period. The region is expected to witness largest share of XX%, which is attributed to the presence of the prominent key players lie Qualcomm, AT&T, Verizon wireless, Cisco, Google, Intel, and others in this region. The adoption of the wireless data communication is increasing because of the rise in penetration of the Wi-Fi technology enabled devices and high investment in the research and development department for the advancements in the wireless technologies by developed countries.

Global Wireless Data Communication Market, Competitive Analysis:

The prominent industry key players are continuously introducing improved and advanced near field communication and Wi-Fi enabled devices to increase the customer base and to expand the product offerings across the globe. Key players have required consolidating their market position by offering innovative services through deployment of LTE-A / LTE-Pro to enhance customer experience.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Wireless Data Communication Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Wireless Data Communication Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Wireless Data Communication Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wireless Data Communication Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Wireless Data Communication Market

Global Wireless Data Communication Market, By Component

• Hardware

 Switches

 Hubs

 Access Points

 Routers

 Gateway

 Others

• Services

 Professional Service

 Managed Service

Global Wireless Data Communication Market, By Type

• Wireless Local Network (WLAN)

• Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)

• Satellite

• Low Power Wide Area Network

• Cellar M2M

Global Wireless Data Communication Market, By Technology

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

• Zigbee

• NFC

• Others

Global Wireless Data Communication Market, By Vertical

• IT/Telecom

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Wireless Data Communication Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Wireless Data Communication Market

• Broadcom

• Enocean

• NXP Semiconductor

• Cypress Semiconductor

• Marvel Technology

• Murata Manufacturing

• Microchip

• STMicroelectronics

• Texas Instruments

• Intel

• Huawei Technologies

• Google

• Verizon Wireless

• Qualcomm

