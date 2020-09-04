India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By User Type, Solution and End User Industry.

India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a 12% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Cloud Computing in India has a major presence over the internet globe and is rapidly increasing to a fully-fledged environment. Cloud computing IaaS helps consumers as well as business establishments to utilize applications without connecting them and get access to their files through the internet. However Cloud computing IaaS in India is not very old, its impact is making a beeline market for the internet so that it can gain more avenues proposing better solutions for the industry and become more valuable for the Indian SMEs & Enterprises. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

IT spending is 1.6 of India’s GDP for 2018, which is nearly half the global average of 3.0% as per the Next wave of growth in India. Similarly, India’s Cloud adoption is now XX%, which is slightly lesser than the worldwide average of 7.9%, but it is almost half the U.S, U.K acceptance levels of 11.4%. This trend suggests that the Cloud adoption in India is at a very hopeful stage and is having a likely trend to bloom, both in IT spending as well as the adoption of cloud in the upcoming future.

The large enterprises are dominating the Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market and valued around US$ XX Bn in 2018 because of the need for elimination of the physical infrastructure and implement the IaaS on-demand, secure, scalable and reliable infrastructure for the enterprise

Indian companies are starting to appreciate the complexities of the data, and willing to accept the cloud. A latest survey by Microsoft India and the Thought Arbitrage Research Institute (TARI) shows that SME businesses can improve cash flows by up to XX%, because of the flexibility provided by cloud solutions, and that XX% of SMBs find a positive impact on their operating incidentals within two years of cloud use.

West Indian region accounted for the major share in the country’s Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market in 2018, followed by North, South & East regions. Hybrid Cloud IaaS is likely to emerge out as the fastest rising Cloud IaaS type in India. A hybrid cloud decreases the chance of data loss and threat in case of any opposing situation as compared to the public cloud. Few of the prominent players operating in the Indian market for Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) such as Amazon Data Services, Rackspace India and Microsoft India, among others.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market, By User Type

• Small & Medium Business

• Large Enterprises

India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market, By Solution

• Managed Hosting Services

• Disaster Recovery as a Service

• Network as a Service

India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market, By End User Industry

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Government

• Education

• Defense

• others

Key players operating in India Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

• Amazon Data Services India Pvt Ltd

• Apollo Global Management India Pvt Ltd

• Cisco Systems India Pvt Ltd

• Dell India Pvt Ltd

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Pvt Ltd

• IBM India Pvt Ltd

• Microsoft India Corporation Pvt Ltd

• NTT Communications Pvt Ltd

• Netmagic Solutions Pvt Ltd

• VMWare Software Pvt Ltd

