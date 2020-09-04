India Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Software Solution, Service, Deployment, End Users and by Region.

India Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Drivers and Restraints:

IT and digital transformation has optimized operations of the maritime cargo industry and increased the business of companies. It allows the market to grow with an organized vision by the incorporation of business potential with networking. For instance, according to the Ministry of Shipping, almost XX% of India’s trading by value and XX% by volume is complete through maritime transport. The Indian maritime freight industry plays an important role in significant growth in the country’s trade. It has permitted FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) of up to XX% under the automatic route for port and harbour construction and maintenance projects.

The digital transformation of maritime goods by allowing the combination of artificial intelligence technologies, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) interfacing, Blockchain Technology, and robotics with shipping models, which are drastically improved efficiencies of the marine freight companies. The India Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market is driven by technologically-advanced vendors in the shipping industry, rising importance of customer satisfaction, increased importance and dependency on IT & Digitization within the Shipping Industry. However, high cost for the transfer of cargo and shipments, which is hampering the market growth at global level. The cloud-based fuel management system is expected to create new opportunity for key players in the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Segmentation:

Based on the deployment, the India digital transformation of maritime freight market is segmented into cloud-based and on- premise. The Cloud-based segment is expected to hold the 60% of market share during the forecast period. The actual advantages of linking the cloud are universal accessibility and the ability to work in one program where we are able to store enormous amounts of data. The rising demand of cloud management tools and cloud-based solutions due to its cost-saving benefits for stakeholders in the maritime supply space, therefore triggering the digital transformation of maritime freight market growth in the near future.

Recent Development:

A report covers the recent development in market for the India Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market e.g., In September 2018, to modernize and automatic port processes, Tech Mahindra declared the construction and sustaining of an enterprise business system (EBS) at five Central government-owned ports in India.

Competitive Landscape:

The market key players such as Syntel Inc., Hexaware Technologies, ABB Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited and Kintetsu World Express, Inc, are focusing towards the acceptance of AI, machine learning, blockchain, and improving their skills to gain a competitive benefit in the digital transformation of maritime freight market, apart from upholding their position in the global market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of India Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding India Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the India Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report India Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market:

India Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market by, Software Solution:

• Booking

• Vessel Scheduling

• Loading/ Unloading

• Delivery

India Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market by, Service:

• Consulting & Training

• Implementation & Integration

• Operation & Maintenance

• Managed Services

India Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market by, Deployment:

• Cloud-based

• On-premise

India Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market by, End Users:

• Ports & Terminals

• Maritime Freight Forwarders

Key Players of India Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market:

• Syntel Inc.

• Hexaware Technologies

• ABB Ltd.

• Tech Mahindra Limited

• Kintetsu World Express, Inc

• Advantech Co., Ltd.

• Mindtree Ltd.

• DigiLogistics Technology Ltd.

• Partner Tech Corp

• 3GTMS, Inc.

• 4flow AG

India Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/40679

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com