India Networking Market : Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2026

India Networking Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Rising awareness about networking and increasing the need for enhanced agile & efficient networking infrastructure are driving factors of the India networking market. Also, government initiatives such as “Digital India” are foreseen to positively influence India networking market during the forecast period. Government investment in public infrastructure rehabilitation and enterprise spending in telecom and banking segments as part of the digitization commencement favors the India networking market growth.

According to product type, the Ethernet switch segment dominated in the India networking market in terms of revenue in 2018. The ethernet switch segment is majorly driven by the application delivery controller (ADC). Also, the Router segment followed the ethernet switch segment and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 9.5 % attributed to up-gradation of 4.5G and 5G by the service provider segment thereby adding incremental revenues during the forecast period. As well, the WLAN segment is projected to register high growth because of enterprise and service provider deployments.

In terms of the application, Enterprises are highly adopting high-speed ethernet switches, software solutions such as SD-WAN to fulfill the requirements of high bandwidth consumption, cloud-based application and growing mobile enterprise.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the India Networking Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding India Networking Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Networking Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Networking Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Networking Market

By Product Type:

• Ethernet Switch

• WLAN

• Router

By Application:

• Enterprises

• Telecom Service Providers

• Others

Key Player analysed in India Networking Market:

• D-Link

• TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd.

• ARRIS International PLC

• Huawei Technologies Co.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Nokia Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Juniper Networks, Inc.

