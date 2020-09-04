India Tablet PC Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Platform and Screen Size

India Tablet PC Market reached a value of US$ XX Mn in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around XX% during forecast period reaching a value of US$ XX Mn by 2026.



The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the India tablet PC market. Some of the effective features such as portable, lightweight, fast start-up, and easy web-browsing are driving the Indian market for tablet PC. Additionally, government regulations to make use of tablets in school, and colleges for education purpose, and increasing use of hybrid-tablets in business enterprise will generate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years. However, fragility, low- speed processors, lack of ports are some aspects that may decline the growth of the tablet PC market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

A major trend observed in the Indian tablet PC market is the growing popularity of hybrid tablets over a traditional personal computer. A combination of portability and easiness of using tablet PC, along with its productivity features, is driving the Indian market toward hybrid tablet PC.

The report covers the segments in the Tablet PC Market such as type, application, and region. Based on type, iOS is dominating the tablet PC market and valued around US$ XX Bn in 2019. This is attributed to the high sales of Apple’s iOS-based devices, like iTouch and iPads, across the world.

The industry will keep on moving towards providing smarter technology with an emphasis on innovation and consumer centricity. Supporting the government’s for “Digital India” campaign, transformation of education space, fast affecting consumer goods (FMCG) delivery network, travel, and tourism, hospitality is a big focus area for tablet category.

The report also focuses on Indian major leading industry players of tablet PC market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, cost, capacity, production, revenue, and contact information. Datawind (Aakash) is one of the major Indian companies operating in the market for tablet PC. Datawind’s (Aakash) strategy of keeping its products cost-effective has encouraged students to use them. The retail market has commonly been dominated by Datawind (Aakash) and iBall which is particularly not present in the B2B market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of India Tablet PC Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding India Tablet PC Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the India Tablet PC Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Tablet PC Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Tablet PC Market

India Tablet PC Market, By Platform

• iOS

• Android

• Windows

• Others

India Tablet PC Market, By Screen Size

• <8 inches • 8–11 inches • >11 inches

Key players operating in India Tablet PC Market

• Micromax

• Karbonn

• Apple

• Samsung

• Lava

• Datawind (Aakash)

• HCL

• HTC

• Intex

• Blackberry

• Lenovo Group Ltd.

• LG Electronics Inc.

