India Telecommunication Market- by Medium, by Type and by Region – Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2020 – 2027.

India Telecommunication Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

India Telecommunication Market Introduction:

Telecom sector plays a significant role in India and make country stands as the world’s second-largest telecommunications market, with a subscriber base of 1.20 billion at the end of June 2019 and has registered strong growth in the past two decades.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

According to report prepared by MMR, the Indian telecommunication market is growing rapidly and will contribute noticeably to India’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

The liberal and market supportive policies of the Government of India along with the strong consumer demand fueled in the rapid growth in the Indian telecommunications market. The Indian government has allowed convenient market access to telecom equipment and proactive regulatory framework to make telecom services available to consumer at affordable prices. The deregulation of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms has made the sector one of the fastest growing and a top five employment opportunity generator in the country. As per the report of MMR, India has witnessed an exponential growth in usage of smart phones and 150 per cent growth in app downloads in the past four years.

India Telecommunication Market Size:

From the extensive research done from the analysts at MMR, is been stated that, rise in smart-phone usage and decline in data costs, will add 500 million new internet users in India, creating huge opportunities for small & large players in the market by the end of the forecast period.

In 2017, India surpassed USA to become the second largest market in terms of number of app downloads. The country remained as the world’s fastest growing market for Google Play downloads in the second and third quarter of 2018. As of January 2019, not only with telecom subscriber base of 1,18X.X52 million but also with the 606X.X21 million internet subscribers, Indian market ranks as the world’s second largest in both the telecommunication users as well as in total internet subscribers respectively.

India has witnessed the high growth in number of internet subscribers with the CAGR of 4X.X8 % during 2011 to 2018 and expected to reach 6XX.X1 million by 2027, with CAGR of XX.XX%. As of January 2019, India stands as the world’s highest data usage per smartphone at an average of X6.X8 GB per month and is anticipated to reach X8.XX GB by 2027. India became the world’s fastest-growing market for mobile applications and Google Play downloads in the first & second quarter of 2018. Total wireless data usage in India is growing by 11X.XX % year-on-year and expected to reach 1,X8,XX,560 terabytes over the forecast period.

India Telecommunication Market is studied by Various Segments:

The analysts at Maximize Market Research have done an extensive research for the India Telecommunication Market and provides the report with detail study of the market by various segments and by region:

India Telecommunication Market by Medium

• Wireless

• Wire Line

• Internet Services

India Telecommunication Market by Type

• Urban

• Rural

The telecom market can be bifurcated into segments by medium & by type. Segments by Medium is divided into wireless, wire line and internet services. The wireless market segment comprises of 97.XX % of the total subscriber base, as of January 2019. Segment by type is sub segmented by Urban & Rural.

India Telecommunication Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across region North India, East India, West India & South India.

North India:

• Jammu & Kashmir

• Hariyana

• Himachal Pradesh

• Punjab

• Uttarakhand

• Uttar Pradesh

• Rajasthan

East India:

• Bihar

• Jharkhand

• Orrisa

• West Bengal

• Seven Sisters ( Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura)

West India:

• Gujrat

• Maharashtra

• Goa

South India:

• Andhra Pradesh

• Telangna

• Tamilnadu

• Kerala

• Karnataka

Key Developments & Government Initiatives:

• Bharti Airtel is planning to spread with 2,000 km of optical fiber cable in Gujarat.

• Whereas BSNL is expected to launch its 5G services by the end of 2020.

• Vodafone India and Idea Cellular have merged into ‘Vodafone Idea’ and become India’s largest telecom service provider.

• Considering the technological advancement in the sector over the past few years the Government of India is soon going to come out with a new National Telecom Policy 2018.

• On the basis of the National e-Governance Plan, the Department of Information Technology plans to set up over 1 million internet-enabled common service centers across India.

• FDI cap in the telecom sector has been increased. FDI of up to 100 per cent is permitted for infrastructure providers offering dark fiber, electronic mail and voice mail.

• The Government of India has announced Digital India program in which all the multiple sectors will be linked using internet to make data available & improve efficiency.

India Telecommunication Market Dynamics & Company Profiles –

The India Telecommunication Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at the regional & state level for the India Telecommunication Market. The major players operating in the India Telecommunication Market, analyzed in the report are:

• BSNL

• MTNL

• Reliance Communications

• Bharti Airtel

• Vodafaone Idea

India Telecommunication Market: Competition Landscape

In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to India Telecommunication Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the India Telecommunication Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Telecommunication Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Telecommunication Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Telecommunication Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Telecommunication Market make the report investor’s guide.

