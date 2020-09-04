Sci-Tech
Commercial Washing Machines Market Status and Prospect 2020: Electrolux, Whirlpool, BOWE
Commercial Washing Machines Market Assessment 2020
This research report of the global Commercial Washing Machines market entails detailed statistics in relatives with topmost regional industries and current scenarios. Furthermore, the report also covers significant geographical regions including the United Kingdom, United States, South Korea, Germany, India, China, and Japan.
Top Manufacturers Covered in this report are:
Alliance Laundry Systems
Continental Girbau
Dexter Apache Holdings
Electrolux
Whirlpool
BOWE
Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH
Miele
Pellerin Milnor
EDRO Corporation
Fagor
Firbimatic
LG
Haier
Jieshen
Shanghai Sailstar Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd
Jiangsu Sea-Lion Machinery Co., Ltd
Shanghai Flying Fish Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd
Market Based on Product Types:
Front-Load Commercial Washing Machine
Top-Load Commercial Washing Machine
The Application can be Classified as:
Hotel
Laundry Home
Hospital
School
Other
Key Regions included in this report are:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
